Release the 9/11 files, everyone seems to be shouting these days.

9/11 is being discussed by many alternative media talking heads and it saddens me and infuriates me at the same time, seeing how many of these so called alternative media truth tellers are just towing the government line and especially the government approved counter narrative of conventional controlled demolition. I sometimes wonder where these so called alternative media talking heads find their researchers.

Discussions have been ongoing about 9/11 for over 23 years and counting and it blows my mind just how ingrained all the disinformation pertaining to 9/11 is and how many of these alternative media talking heads either did not want to look at the evidence, or are wilfully NOT sharing the truth about 9/11. We’ll be jumping into some of them and then also show just how disingenuous they are with the 9/11 narratives they share.

Some of the names you know. David Icke, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Shawn Ryan, Alex Jones and the up and coming wiz kid, Ian Carroll, that is all the rage, as he’s now being seen as a diligent researcher, but when it comes to 9/11, I beg to differ.