This past week, January 25th, Gene Laratonda, the host of the weekly public roundtable Zoom meeting, challenged me to come on to his show and "to lead a discussion" with regards to 9/11 evidence.

But first a bit of a background to how this challenge come to be. Gene came on to my Odysee channel and commented under this video and accused me of being: “Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez (a.k.a. The 9/11 Revisionist) is about disinformation and poisoning the well.”

Under this Rumble video he also accused me of being “911Revisionist is an anonymous 9/11 truth debunker and a pretty shitty person” as well as “You are not a Christian. Humble yourself and join the 911WarRoom.com roundtable discussion any given Sunday at 5PM ET. I'll make sure Richard is there too. Let's have a discussion like gentlemen and not what you do.”

Back to the exchange on my Odysee channel.

So, he has a problem with people that prefer to stay anonymous, so I mailed him and stated I will gladly show my face, on the condition that I can talk directly with Richard Gage as well.

Gene already knows my real name and possibly what I look like, as he would have researched me from my Facebook posts.

Last night, January 28, I waited patiently till 12AM (CAT) to be able to lead a discussion showing how all 10 points he raised is mute… After all, he invited me on.

As soon as I logged in on the Zoom meeting he mentioned something in the line of the discussion being moved to April and when I commented on his cowardice in the comment section, he booted me AND people who dared reacting on my comment.

Richard Gage and his lawyer were also in the Zoom call and I reminded Mick of this interaction with me in September 2023, which he did not appreciate.

A cowardly move from a WEAK man with NO honour that claims he's after the truth, yet does not want an open discussion, even after inviting someone to come and present what they have to offer.

The question to be asked is thus.... Is the 9/11 war room a children's padded safe play room? An echo chamber? Woke soy boy hang out? What are they afraid of? The truth? Also see this article

I cannot share the full presentation here of what I had prepared, as it is about a 2 hour presentation where I dissect all 10 of his points, but for the highlights, all 10 points he raises to try and refute DEW are the following, which you can read about in this book.

Chapter 9 - Pages 171 to 196 Chapter 12 - Pages 247 to 256 (Two important videos to watch - this one and this one) Chapter 8 - Pages 131 to 169 Chapter 11 - Pages 213 to 246 (Also discussed in my article) Chapter 15 - Page 321 to 339 (Can find some videos here) Chapter 17 - Pages 349 to 394 Chapter 7 - Pages 122 to 130 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here) Chapter 13 - Pages 257 to 296 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here) Chapter 10 - Pages 197 to 212 Chapter 7 - Pages 95 to 130 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here)

My plan was to be civil and courteous, as that was Gene’s condition for letting me lead the conversation, but if you back out from a challenge you made Gene, then you indeed can be called a COWARD. Using an excuse of not being civil with you in comment sections from now on, as a reason for not having me on, again shows you are a spineless coward and I will keep reminding you of that fact ad infinitum.

It’s not “disrespectful” wanting to discuss evidence that proves your thermite hypothesis is completely flawed by asking a question Gene and then LYING by making false statements about the content of the questions raised in the comments, it just goes to show how disingenuous and deceitful you and the rest of the people in the room are.

Question: What if you looked at the observable evidence of what happened on September 11, 2001 and listened to the numerous survivor testimonies and you have questions that the established 9/11 “truther” talking heads can’t and WON’T answer?

Listen to the questions being asked in this compilation of my interactions with them in 2023 and the answers given in relation to observable evidence shared in this demolition of the counter narrative to the official story of 2 planes and jet fuel causing all the destruction witnessed on September 11, 2001.

Questions were asked from March 2023 to December 2023 on various 9/11 public Zoom meetings. (Video)

These talking heads have been at it for 16 years, holding seminars, creating documentaries, getting airtime on mainstream and alternative media and millions in donations, but cannot answer basic questions on observable evidence?

What agenda do they really have?

You need to realise the following regarding the cover up of September 11, 2001…

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the Observable EVIDENCE points you to.

People are lazy and if they think they’ve been handed an answer to their questions, they easily outsource their thinking and become parrots, regurgitating what their “trusted experts” taught them to think and say instead of looking deeper at what they’re being sold as the so called truth they peddle… It’s a cult like mentality and in this case, a cult that cannot count past 3.

Can you remember a recent event that used the same tactics? Maybe from 2020 to 2023?

I have also crated a bit of a thread on my X profile, that has garnered close to 2 000 impressions, to call Gene out on his cowardice and I hope he sees it and grows a pair to have a conversation that has him shaking in his boots and that goes for Richard Gage as well. Aren’t we all trying to get to hold someone accountable for what happened on 9/11?

Then Gene, why are you so afraid of discussing evidence pertaining to the events of September 11, 2001?

Maybe Gene is afraid of finding out what the difference is between a conclusive body of evidence and that of a theory or belief actually is. We might never know what Gene knows and does not know. He sure as hell isn’t prepared to discuss it.

That is enough of a rant - I’ve got it out of my system. An article about David Icke and 9/11 will be dropping soon. Till the next one, see you in the comments.

PS: Check out this great interview with Legendary 9/11 truth activist and Vietnam veteran Matthew Naus discussing his long journey in the truth movement and his experience dealing first hand with many gatekeepers in the 9/11 “truth” movement.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

