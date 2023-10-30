Before jumping into this article, please read my previous article on the basements.

Most 9/11 “truther” talking heads use the basements as a counter to the question of “Why was there so little rubble?” They say the 70 foot deep basement complex of the towers were filled with debris and crushed everything to bits.

The question is did the faling debris do significant damage and fill the basements? Have a look at this summary I put together and see the equipment that was never found. (Check out MES’ YouTube Channel) 13 minutes

We were shown what the basements housed in this History channel documentary filmed January 2001, which was aired in 2002 and used in my edit above. (11 min)

Raw footage from inside the World Trade Center Mall in the search and rescue phase at Ground Zero. (14 minutes)

Then what propaganda was relayed to the people in this “9/11 Under Ground Zero” with Dan Rather, on the CBS 60 Minutes special from Oct 31, 2001? (14 minutes)

This is an update of the 60 Minutes piece, a couple of years later. (13 minutes)

Then CNN also had a chance to visit the basements on Dec 12, 2001.

“9/11 Under Ground Zero” a CNN News Special (Apologies for the poor video quality).

Another documentary was made, titled “Beneath Ground Zero”. (45 min)

It’s interesting to note how none of these journalists could figure out that there is a lack of rubble at ground zero, the lack of damage to the basements for two 110 storey buildings, at 500 000 tone each, that dis relatively little damage and even that the slurry wall was not damaged. Keep in mind, they had to pull Building 6 down with cables, because they were afraid of damaging the bathtub, if they used explosives.

For a more detailed analysis of what was found in the basements, you need to read the book: Where did the Towers go? (pages 45 to 60)

This video by realityAXIS also goes into great depth of the THE FIRES OF PROPAGANDA THAT “BURNED” UNDERGROUND FOR MONTHS.

You’ll have to watch it a few times to take in all the information.

If this is all news to you, please share this article far and wide.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

