Now have a look at these pictures of our orphan, building 6.

What do you see and what don’t you see?

The majority of WTC6, an 8-storey building, virtually disappeared, leaving an enormous hole near the center.

The hole was extremely deep, spanning all the way to ground level, and there was no significant pile of building debris to account for the missing portions of the building.

A view over the dome of WFC2 shows the damage and strange vertical holes of WTC6 (upper left corner). Notice the vertical edges of these strange holes. To the right of WTC6 is the remaining north wall of tower WTC1, which leans toward WTC6.

Where did the top 100 floors of the north wall of WTC1 go?

They did not fall on WTC6 or WTC7, as there is no significant quantity of steel seen there, and the large vertical holes are not filled with debris.

(Photo by Andrea Booher/ FEMA News Photo, filed 9/27/01) Source: http://www.photolibrary.fema.gov/photodata/original/5395.jpg

The photo above, was taken from inside the 8-story WTC6 hole. The vertical cut-outs seen in the previous images do indeed appear to go completely to the ground floor, with relatively little debris remaining. Notice how straight the vertical edges are within the hole. The number of floors within the building can be counted, and eight floors are visible (counting floors on the far side, top-down, appears easiest). The empirical evidence suggests that the 8 floors of building material that used to be here was somehow pulverized or "disappeared", since it clearly was not crushed or buried by a pile of debris. What could have caused this? Please view the other photos in this series to see these holes from different angles. Also notice the bright orange metal beams and pipes on the ground and around the edges of the vertical hole, indicating spontaneous, rapid rusting.

(Photo by USGS/NOAA, 9/23/01) Source: https://web.archive.org/.../newyork/overhead_hires.jpg

Above is an overhead photo of WTC6 hole, rotated 180° to more naturally match the corresponding points in the previous photo. Where did the top 100 floors of the north wall of WTC1 go? They did not fall on WTC6 or WTC7, as there is no significant quantity of steel seen there, and the large vertical holes are not filled with debris. Notice the lack of steel "wheatchex" in the hole.

The majority of WTC6, an 8-storey building, virtually disappeared, leaving an enormous hole near the center. The hole was extremely deep, spanning all the way to ground level, and there was no significant pile of building debris to account for the missing portions of the building. Source: http://drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/dewpics/Image139.jpg

Notice the strange holes in WTC6, located near the center of the photos, and the distinct vertical edges of these holes. To the left of WTC6 is the remaining north wall of tower WTC1, which leans toward WTC6. Where did the top 100 floors of the north wall of WTC1 go? They did not fall on WTC6 or WTC7 because there are no steel "wheatchex" seen there, and the large vertical holes are not filled with debris.

Some of WTC1's core remains standing at ground zero, but where is the rest of the core? The relatively small amount of steel on the ground barely covers ground zero, and does not account for the large amount of steel that was used to construct the twin towers. Across the street to the left is the remains of WTC7 (2nd pic). It’s debris stack is at least five stories tall, even though the "rubble piles" from the twin towers were astonishingly only 2-3 stories tall.

Building 6 did not get clobbered by falling debris and in the foreground of the picture you see the missing Tower. where did the rubble go?

Let’s look at those strange holes we find all over building 6.

Would you think that this would be a very puzzling anomaly for architects and engineers would like to figure out? After all, the majority of WTC6, an 8-storey building, virtually disappeared, leaving an enormous hole near the center. What caused that? When it was time to demolish the remnants of WTC6, what were the main concerns? Rupturing the bathtub (slurry) wall, which is discussed in this article.

Now have a look at this video below, which discusses the anomaly with the towers, the 16 survivors of the North Tower 1 and WTC 6, which was flagged on YouTube for “hate speech” and leave a comment on why you think YouTube flagged this video for “hate speech” and why architects and engineers never discuss the 9/11 orphan WTC6.

Excerpt from the “9/11 Observable Evidence” series, Part 1. Watch it here.

