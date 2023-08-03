Most 9/11 “truther” talking heads use the basements as a counter to the question of “Why was there so little rubble?” They say the 70 foot deep basement complex of the towers were filled with debris and crushed everything to bits.

The question is did the faling debris do significant damage and fill the basements?

We’re talking about the fact that most people see what they expect to see, what they want to see, what they've been told to see, what conventional wisdom tells them to see, not what is right in front of them in its pristine condition. —Vincent Bugliosi

Listen closely to what is being shared in this video - “The deeper they went, the more preserved everything was”, “they found an eerie world of underground shopping malls and car parks that in places were virtually untouched.” “A LOT of the cars were driven out from there.” (Full documentary)

Something most people do not know about is the construction of the towers and what was called the “bathtub” a slurry wall to keep the water from the Hudson river seeping through the soil and flooding the 70 foot deep basement complex of the Twin Towers. If the “bathtub” was damaged, by two 500 000 ton buildings and a 200 000 ton WTC3, the WHOLE of Manhattan would have been flooded... Think about it for a moment.

The 3D model of the WTC is NOT TO SCALE since 70 feet to bedrock should be much shorter than the 208 feet wide Twin Towers! (Thanx to MES for the update)

This is how close the "bathtub" wall was to the towers, yet it was not damaged by the falling debris of the 110 story towers.

This picture looks west-northwest, from the center of the WTC 1 footprint. The parking garage can be seen on the right.

There was no significant damage to the WTC foundation 'bathtub' on 9/11. If 'falling debris' crashed into the 'bathtub' beneath the WTC towers, then why does it appear to be virtually unharmed? Notice the absence of cracks or gouges in the foundation beneath the WTC towers after the debris has been cleared. Source

NIST: No Significant Damage done

The National Construction Safety Team (NCST) Advisory Committee met via teleconference on Thursday, December 14, 2006, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to discuss their progress on investigating the “collapse” of WTC7. They invited the public to watch the live webcast of their meeting. They also allowed the public to call in with questions, an invitation that required prior arrangements since the schedule allowed time for only six calls of five minutes each.

Fortunately, Jerry Leaphart, Dr Judy Wood’s lawyer, learned about this meeting early enough to get on the schedule. As it happened, there were only two callers, and he was one of them. During this teleconference, the NCST Advisory Committee discussed possible causes of the fires in WTC7. The Committee was asked if the “collapse” of the towers could have ruptured a pipeline that carried fuel through the WTC complex over to WTC7.

Dr. Shyam Sunder made the following statement about the WTC1 and WTC2 seismic signals:

“The signals’ strength due to the collapse of the towers were not of any magnitude that was seismically significant from an earthquake design standpoint or from the design or a failure of a structural component or of I would say of a piping system that might be used in a structure, so ah there wasn’t anything that gave us pause in terms of that being a significant seismic event to have ruptured the pipeline.” source

So, two 110 story buildings coming down DON’T cause a seismically significant event? Really? Don’t they find that strange, or aren’t they seismologists?

Ground zero workers begin to search the WTC basement.

Notice the "Innovation" store located on the left in the picture on the left. A few pieces of aluminum cladding and other small pieces of debris can be seen, but where are the countless tons of steel and other building materials that rained down on the WTC shopping mall? If tons of falling steel and other building materials came crashing down on the WTC shopping mall, basement floors, and PATH trains, why weren't they crushed by debris? Notice the damp ground and lack of molten metal.

Warner Bros. store contents from the WTC shopping mall appears virtually unharmed. If tons of falling steel and other building materials came crashing down on the WTC shopping mall and PATH trains, why weren't they crushed by debris? Source

Cross section of the WTC complex, highlighting buildings 2 and 3 and the seven subbasements.

Note the shopping mall at the ground level, on the right, below WTC4 and above the PATH and subway rail lines. If tons of falling steel and other building materials came crashing down on the WTC shopping mall and PATH trains, why weren't they crushed and buried by debris? Source

WTC Station PATH Train Platform after 9/11. These PATH train cars were not crushed.

PATH Train cars were not crushed and were lifted from the WTC bathtub February 22, 2002. Sources: Left Picture & Right Picture

New York Times sketch of alleged damage to the underground portion of the WTC within the bathtub.

Four of the seven PATH train cars under WTC were not damaged. It seems odd that the center of the PATH platforms were "not inspected or undetermined." Why?

As seen in the preceding photos, there was virtually no significant structural damage at that section of the platform, only water damage. This NYT sketch seems not to be an accurate picture of the damage pattern in the bathtub. Interestingly, the west or Hudson side of each tower is damage-free, according to the NYT.

Also, the PATH tunnel entrances, rigidly connected to the bathtub and bedrock, are "intact or mostly intact." Only three of seven PATH cars were damaged. While NYT uses the term "crushed," it seems unlikely that three cars could be totally crushed while leaving four cars intact. If tons of falling steel and other building materials came crashing down on the WTC shopping mall, basement floors, and PATH trains, why weren't they crushed by debris? Source

An overhead view of the post-9/11 WTC foundation 'bathtub' shows the uncrushed PATH rail lines and terminal, sitting on mostly undamaged bedrock.

The subway line and platform are to the right of the big bathtub wall. This photo is from August 2005 after the debris had been cleared, showing that no subway tracks or terminals needed relocation, and there was not significant damage to the WTC foundation 'bathtub' on 9/11. Source

During the cleanup of the WTC site, the remaining portions of WTC6 needed to be demolished. Engineers did not use explosives for fear of damaging the bathtub wall (or slurry wall), as discussed in the PBS special, America Rebuilds.

Although thousands of tons of falling steel, marble, and other building materials came crashing down on the WTC basement levels and parking garage, they weren't crushed or filled with debris. The enormous quantity of missing rubble, and the lack of significant damage to the WTC basement levels and parking garage, are consistent with the fact that the WTC buildings were mostly transformed to fine dust in midair.

In closing, have a listen to this video… Source

Revisiting the WTC basements - A follow up article

For a more detailed analysis of what was found in the basements, you need to read the book: Where did the Towers go? (pages 45 to 60)

This video by realityAXIS also goes into great depth of the THE FIRES OF PROPAGANDA THAT BURNED UNDERGROUND FOR MONTHS.

You’ll have to watch it a few times to take in all the information.

If this is all news to you, please share this article far and wide.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 90+ of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist