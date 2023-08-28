There is a number of anomalies that NEVER gets discussed with relation to the events of September 11, 2001, like the 1400 “toasted cars”, the weird 100 days of “smoke” from the rubble pile that was COLD and not hot, the mostly empty basements, the fact that not everything that goes boom is a bomb and a little known hurricane called Erin.

The conflict of interest of NIST subcontractors tasked with cleanup and security also should not be forgotten. A lot disinformation is abound with theories ranging from a controlled demolition, by thermite or stuff as way out as nukes and there is most definitely a real charge to bury the truth of 9/11 with the 22nd anniversary steadily approaching.

People have been beautifully distracted by just focusing on the Twin Towers and Building 7 for nearly two decades. Isn’t it odd that Buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Banker’s Trust Building never gets mentioned, or the 16 survivors in Stairway B of the North Tower 1? See the summary here. My next few articles will focus on these orphans.

If this is the first article of my substack article series you are reading, we just need to remind you of what was found after the dust settled in this 90 second video below.

And this is what was found where the 9 story building 4 used to stand.

The picture below is a screen grab from a FEMA video showing the dust still settling and you can see most of building 4 disappeared.

The yellow box locates the north wing of WTC4 which survived the 9/11 attacks despite the mysterious disappearance of the rest of the building.

In the picture below, the remains of WTC4, a 9-story building, are at the lower left.

Notice that all of WTC4 has disappeared except for the square-shaped north wing that remains standing just to the left of WTC5. What could have caused this?

The remains of WTC4, a 9-story building, are at the lower left.

Below is a close up of the remains of WTC4, located in the lower half of the image. The small WTC2 "rubble pile" is located in the top half of the image. Notice the majority of WTC4 appears to have disappeared, but the square-shaped north wing, located in the lower right, appears to remain standing without significant damage.

Why did the majority of WTC4 mysteriously disappear?

This is a close up of the remains of WTC4, located in the lower half of the image. (Photo by USGS/NOAA, 9/23/01)

There was no significant pile of building debris to account for the missing portions of the building.

In the two pictures below, note the dashed rectangular outline in the top image where the majority of WTC4 once stood. Also note the sharp edge of the remaining north wing where it was previously connected to the missing portion of WTC4.

In the bottom image, a small number of steel beams can be seen, and several pieces have already developed bright orange rust despite the fact that this photo was taken soon after 9/11 before significant cleanup operations were underway.

The majority of WTC4, a 9-storey building, virtually disappeared on 9/11, leaving only the square-shaped north wing standing.

In the above pictures and below, the majority of WTC4 has disappeared, but the square-shaped north wing appears to remain intact. Notice the greyish rectangular area of ground zero in the foreground where the majority of WTC4 once stood.

Why did the majority of WTC4 mysteriously disappear?

Notice how sharp the cut is between the north wing which still stands, and the foreground area where the rest of WTC4 once stood.

This is a close up of the remains of WTC4.

Pictured below, notice the majority of WTC4 has disappeared (left), but the north wing appears to remain intact (right). The virtually flat debris field on the left is where the rest of WTC4 once stood. Why did the majority of WTC4 mysteriously disappear?

Notice how sharp the cut is between the north wing which still stands, and the virtually flat debris field where the rest of WTC4 once stood.

Why did the majority of WTC4 mysteriously disappear?

But, but everything fell into the basements! That is only what you’ve been told, but did it really? Let’s go have a look.

