Before I get into my article, I first need to address a comment to my previous article, I suggest you read it to get the full context of what I presented.

“I am trained structural engineer, registered for 40 years, who has invested thousands of hours into Twin Towers vaporization.” – Listen to his “research” as he discusses “Where did the towers go” with Jim Fetzer in December 2020 – video

Now, this person has confirmed he has yet to read the book “Where did the towers go?” (from about 41 minutes) and he states in the interview out of the thousands of hours he’s spent on trying to make the use of nukes to fit his perception of what he thinks happened, seeing he does not subscribe to the explosives or thermite theories, he has only spent two or three days looking at Dr Wood’s website and listened to a few interviews.

What he fails to realise is that the most information is in the 500 page book and a huge amount of evidence is presented in Dr Wood’s 2009 whistleblower, Qui-Tam case filed against the subcontractors, tasked with security and clean-up of ground zero (which naming could also be used as a distraction) as well as the submitting reports to make up the NIST Report, were all sued for science fraud. (It is discussed in the last video in my previous article)

So, why does he want to make such a huge huff and puff if he hasn’t done his due diligence? If he did, he would have learnt about all the following aspects that are described in depth in the book “Where did the towers go?”

It's been 15 years since the book was published and no one has been able to refute the COLD dust cloud, the cold rubble pile, the ongoing metal transmutation that was easily observable for 100 days post disintegration, the lack of seismic readings, the change in the earth's magnetic field, the lack of ionising radiation, the 1400 toasted cars, and so much more which is covered extensively by the ONLY independent forensic study in the public domain of WHAT happened on September 11, 2001.

If all the poo-ba associations are so sure of their theories of explosives / thermite or nukes being used, then where are their filings to NIST for correction of the scientifically flawed NIST Report?

It’s nearly 22 years later and all that is being done is pure speculation and character assassinations against the only individual that has done the investigation they so desperately want, all whilst they are screaming at the government for a new investigation and please don’t forget to donate to them, whilst they are calling for this investigation.

Now, there is something I want to turn your attention to.

Do you remember the strange “fires” in Building 7? Well, Dr Wood calls it “lather” due to it not being similar to normal building fires…

The difference between "lather" and fire

Now, why did Tower 1 also lather up before disintegrating?

Would a nuke, explosives or thermite cause a whole building to “lather” up?

And to get back to the survivors, who were extensively covered in my previous article, how did they survive if a nuke had gone off?

Now some people have tried to argue the following “meteorite” is proof of molten metal from thermite or nukes…

The meteorite found in the basement levels.

Note the print on these compressed pieces of paper found in the 9/11 "meteorite".

If molten metal caused this, the paper would have been incinerated.

(2002?) Source: http://www.amny.com/media/photo/2006-08/24912511.jpg

An excellent video which touches upon the meteorite can be seen below.

Relics from the Dust | Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) & 9/11:

Yet another piece of evidence which is currently on display in the 9/11 Memorial is the fused Bible.

Pages from a Bible were found fused to metal in the wreckage at Ground Zero. The Bible had fused to a chunk of steel as the World Trade Center buildings were destroyed. A firefighter found the object in March 2002, under the Tully Road, a temporary truck route that covered the last remnants of the south tower.

He called out to photographer Joel Meyerowitz (see this interview), who happened to be nearby. Joel Meyerowitz subsequently gave the artifact to the September 11th Memorial Museum where it was put on display. Note the unburned paper with mostly legible text.

Fire and heat do not cause unburned paper to fuse with metal, so what caused this?

One thing is for sure, there are just way too many anomalies that nukes cannot explain either.

Now we turn to science, as it is a wonderful thing and strange things can happen if you tinker around a bit. You might just come to realise steel is not solid.

Time to get your mind blown. What can sound waves and electricity do to steel?

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist