The truth summit was organised and hosted by Elsa Schieder, PhD from 12 to 23, 2023 and during the two weeks she had interviews with 21 “truthers” with vast array of differing subjects they specialise in and one of the guests was Richard Gage and let’s just say that Elsa was in for a surprise, when it came to the subject of the September 11, 2001 attack on America.

More on Elsa’s truth summit here: https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-june-2023.html

Elsa Scheder has a triple disciplinary PhD - Psychology, Sociology, Literary Theory.

She has taught in 6 departments at the university and college level: Humanities, Education, English, Film Studies, Women's Studies, and Sociology. She was long a tenured Humanities prof at John Abbott College.

Richard Gage was one of the first interviews she had recorded for her “Truth Summit” scheduled for June 2023 and after posting about the interview to her contacts, she was contacted by numerous people for an additional 9/11 researcher that she must get a hold of and it ended up in some rather interesting additional conversations on the 9/11 subject.

I suggest you check out the following articles she wrote after the summit, make sure to check out the explosive comment sections as well as the rather explosive panel discussion on the close of her “truth summit” where two 9/11 “truthers” ended up having a sparring session and surprisingly enough most of the panelists disagreed with Richard Gage, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich included, as he recalled a recent interview he had with an ex-MI5 & MI6 operative.

1. A Personal Taking Stock on 9/11

2. REFUTATION OF GAGE'S GAME.

And with that background I would like to get into this article with regards to the controlled demolition of thermite.

It’s pretty obvious for anyone with a working brain to accept that the official narrative put forth by the US government that two planes hitting two buildings cannot cause 3 buildings to disintegrate and cause massive anomalous damage to another 4 buildings, which I will dub the 9/11 orphans (Buildings 3, 4, 5 and 6).

They hardly EVER get discussed by the various 9/11 “truther” talking heads, because their unproven THEORIES and assumptions of WHAT happened during the attacks cannot explain the observable damage to the 9/11 orphans.

Please read my previous article on all the anomalies to the 7 buildings with a WTC prefix, for a more detailed explanation.

Some points to ponder first and most damaging aspect to most of the 9/11 “truthers” THEORIES regarding explosives, thermite, molten metal, buried nukes or mini nukes are the 16 survivors of stairway B of the North Tower 1 disintegration.

What you also to notice to the left of this picture, is the remnants of WTC6, which is a 8 story building that is towering over the remnants of tower 1. So, where is all the rubble for the 110 story building that was standing there a few minutes ago?

Now you need to consider the following points discussed in this short video discussing the survivors of stairway B of the North Tower 1…

From the above video with regards to “explosive” evidence, we can make the following statements regarding the use of explosives.

And you need to listen to these testimonies of the firemen that survived in order to understand what they experience during the disintegration of the North Tower 1.

How were they not crushed, burnt or left deaf if there were explosions or thermite charges or nukes going off around them? They don't mention any heat?

What do we know about these survivors, and what does it tell us about the disintegration of WTC1?

The most vocal “truther” out there is Richard Gage, formerly with AE911, and his “explosive” evidence then turned to Dr Steven E. Jones’ thermite found in the dust samples at ground zero. So let’s investigate what we could have expected if thermite was used to disintegrate the towers. Put on your thinking cap students.

Now, if you decided to let go of the official narrative of jet fuel not being able to bring the buildings down as well as thermite not being able to do it, well there is another option you can fall back on and that is the nuke theory. So, let us investigate that as well, whilst we’re at it.

James Fetzer worked alongside Steven E. Jones under the umbrella of “Scholars for 9/11 truth” in the mid 2000’s and at that time was also involved with other researchers and he had some interesting points that intrigued him, but later on he changed his tune. I wonder why? (I do apologise for the low quality video and audio)

A rather interesting take away from the 2007 interview with Fetzer was his statement of how to go to work to discredit a fellow researcher.

In 2011 during an interview with Ralph Winterrowd, Richard Gage employed some of these tactics calling a scientists work witchcraft, tactics which he employs to this day.

Steven E. Jones has also not fallen short of employing similar tactics trying to defend his assumption of thermite disintegrating the towers and melting steel, which there is no proof of.

Something else to keep in mind with Richard Gage and his involvement with AE911, there is a strange fact regarding his go to explanations for the disintegration of the towers by means of “thermite and molten metal” which is explained in the following interview of why this explosive evidence they preach has never been filed against NIST for correction and it is rather telling.

The question remains, why are all these talking heads dead set on NOT looking at the evidence that is being presented in the book “Where did the Towers go?”.

For a full 1 hour of “The controlled demolition of thermite” click here.

