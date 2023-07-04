There seems to be a reshuffling going on within the 9/11 “truther” community in 2023 to double down and to control the talking points with regards to the various anomalies that were observed at ground zero in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks… But first, let’s remember what the World Trade Center Complex looked like.

Now, back to the 9/11 “truther” talking heads, like Richard Gage, David Chandler, AE911, the “International Center for 9/11 Justice”, suppression (Ted Walter) and Gene Laratonda never touch on because they cannot count past 3 - Twin Towers & Building 7.

The 3D model of the WTC is NOT TO SCALE since 70 feet to bedrock should be much shorter than the 208 feet wide Twin Towers! (Thanx to MES for the update)

Let’s remind you of some of the talking points they shy away from…

1. Building 3 (Marriot Hotel) : 14 Survivors - It was a 22-story building – 90% of that building completely went away, all the way to ground level and the 10% of it that was still standing (about 3 floors of the stub left standing) is where these 14 people survived.

2. Building 4: 9 stories – 75% of it, also went away – all the way to ground level – Poof gone. There was virtually no rubble on the remnants of a small part that was left of this building and the basements below it wasn’t empty…

3. Building 5: 9 stories - Had cylindrical holes in it, 24 feet wide, that went all the way to ground level. Once again, virtually no falling debris ended up on top of this building.

4. Building 6: 8 stories - Had the middle of it scooped out, all the way to ground level as well as 13 cylindrical holes, 24 feet in diameter on the edges and close to the scooped-out centre of the building and all these holes went down to ground level. The centre hole in this building had MINIMAL RUBBLE inside it, it was virtually EMPTY!

5. Building 7: 47 stories or 4 and a half Titanic’s’ stacked on top of one another – Was frothing away the whole day until just the outer skin of the building was left and at 5:20pm SILENTLY fell into its own footprint, it left the seismic reading of just 0.6 on the Richter scale, equal to just 2 stories hitting the ground.

6. The Twin Towers: 16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another. The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF they are gone into a HUGE DUST cloud. The seismic readings were that of a 20 and 16 story building hitting the ground respectively – Why was it so low?

7. Bankers Trust Building: (Across the street from the WTC complex) Was heavily damaged and rebuilt, just to be completely taken apart 5 years later due some lingering aftereffects affecting the structure of the steel in the building. Show me how a building that was not hit by a plane, had no office fires, because something affects the steel in the building caused it to be dismantled?

Why has the 9/11 “truther” movement been “distracting” from all these points and why would the main talking heads, only be focussing on WTC 7 for the last 8 years, ignoring everything I’ve pointed out and never discuss the lack of seismic reading for WTC 7 hitting the ground? If you believe the official government narrative that it is all due to some jet fuel and office fires, then you have some serious problems in your thinking.

Has the 9/11 “truther” movement forgotten about ALL 7 WTC buildings that had massive anomalies that don’t fit the NIST Report and the “9/11 truth” movement’s THEORIES regarding “controlled demolition”, squib explosives, nukes, or mini nukes?

Can’t the 9/11 “truther” movement count past 3?

8 x Buildings were affected, why only focus on WTC 1, 2 & 7 for the last 16 years?

Why have they not intensely investigated the observable evidence that was left at the crime scene that was ground zero?

The 9/11 “truther” movement keep on asking for an “independent forensic study” of WHAT happened at the WTC complex, when such an “independent forensic study” has been done and the EVIDENCE was submitted as high up as the Supreme court of America, via a Qui-Tam case against NIST and the subcontractors who wrote the NIST Report, for SCIENCE FRAUD, way back in 2007!

If this court case was heard and not illegally dismissed by the judge, the governmental subcontractors with links to advanced weaponry, who were tasked with the secured clean-up operations at ground zero and tasked with helping to write the FRAUDULENT NIST Report, these companies would have been DEPOSED back in 2007 already!

16 years of theories by the “9/11 truth” movement have been regurgitated to a point of exhaustion and it is currently turning into a waste of time, as they aren’t bringing anything new to the table.

Why does the 9/11 “truther” movement censor anyone who brings this up and why is the 9/11 “truther” movement keeping mum about this 2007 Qui-Tam case?

Are we not searching for truth about WHAT happened to those buildings with a WTC prefix?

Time for the 9/11 “truther” movement to stop focussing on just 3 buildings, when indeed there was MAJOR anomalies with 8 BUILDINGS!

Why aren’t they talking about the 9/11 orphans, Buildings 3, 4, 5 and 6?

Why not discuss the anomalous Banker’s Trust building, that was repaired, just to be dismantled a few years later due to the integrity of the steel that was waning?

What does that?

Lastly, why aren’t you allowed to listen to this scientist and the EVIDENCE she presented to the US Supreme Court of America way back in 2007?

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 69 of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

