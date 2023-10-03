Why would you be stating that you are searching for justice when you ignore a MOUNTAIN of irrefutable evidence that nullifies your theory of what happened at a crime scene, but you then decide to ignore what the EVIDENCE at a crime scene points to? Listen to this question and answer from October 1, 2023.

The full question was not asked, so I will post it below, with links to my various articles on the points raised, which shows you that the theories propagated is provably incorrect if you just study all the evidence with regards to WHAT the evidence points to.

This is a question for Matt:

“Matt, sorry for your loss and I commend you for your concerted effort over the years to keep the memory of your brother alive and fighting for a new investigation.

I’m not to well read up on exactly what processes you’ve followed and what kind of leverage you’ve tried to use to get this new investigation to happen.

I do have a question / suggestion that could help if you add it to your requests or if you mention some additional information for your application and when you do get your day in court. This is information you might not know of.

I wonder, has Ted Walter or anyone in the 9/11 truther movement ever told you about two MAJOR court cases from 2007 that could possibly help your cause?

These TWO court cases were whistleblower, Qui-Tam cases that were filed against 23 NIST subcontractors for science fraud.

The cases were based on the “false claims act”, that basically meant the US government, or any organisation was not allowed to do psy-ops on the American public, but I think Obama scrapped that act, so now the US Government and organisations may carry out psy-ops on the American people.

One of these cases went as far as being filed in the US Supreme court in 2009, but the 9/11 “truth” movement have actively been censoring this information.

So, maybe Ted should tell us why they IGNORE the MOUNTAIN of evidence presented in these cases that their controlled demolition and thermite THEORIES cannot explain?

Things like the lack of seismic readings for two 10 story buildings hitting the ground, the 16 survivors in stairway B of the North Tower, the undamaged bathtub, the mostly undamaged basements, the disappearance of 90% of WTC 3, 75% of WTC 4, the missing insides of WTC 6, the COLD fuming of the rubble pile for 100 days.

There are MANY MANY more anomalies, so why does Ted NOT discuss such anomalies?

Why is Ted hiding these TWO very important cases against 23 NIST subcontractors for science fraud, that has a direct impact on what you are trying to achieve?”

Then there was another question relating to the rubble pile.

By not taking all this into account, the cover up remains, why? This short video explains it eloquently.

What if you looked at the observable evidence of what happened on September 11, 2001 and listened to the numerous survivor testimonies and you have questions that the established 9/11 “truther” talking heads can’t and WON’T answer?

