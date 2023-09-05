Our first WTC Orphan, building 4 was discussed in this article, along with a number of other anomalies that never gets discussed by the 9/11 “truther” talking heads and I think I know why. Because their theories of controlled demolition, thermite or nukes, just cannot explain the anomalies linked in my previous articles.

Now have a look at this picture of our 22 story orphan, Building 3 also known as the Marriot Hotel, being towered over by both the North and South Tower.

These pictures and video were captured while WTC2 was coming down.

How big should the rubble pile be for a 110 story building?

In this very shaky, short clip you can see these pieces of debris falling and NOT hitting the ground. Is that pieces of steel not making it to the ground? You’ll have to watch it a couple of times… The video description wants you to look at smoke at the bottom of the tower instead of keeping your eye on the falling debris…

Luckily there was video captured of Building 3, just after WTC2 had been destroyed.

In the pictures below you will see the damage to Building 3, whilst WTC1 still standing, yet NIST want’s you to believe a single failed column was able to bring down WTC7. Important - Note WTC2 outer columns stabbed into the street, as it will help as a reference point in the following pictures I’ll be discussing.

Shouldn’t there be WAY MORE rubble from a 110 story building everywhere? Scroll up to have another look at the size of WTC2 in comparison to WTC3.

In this picture below, just look at the size of the remaining Tower 1 and look at the picture above, that had a 110 story building crash down in it. Where is the rubble?

(Photo by Bill Biggart, 9/11/01) Source: http://digitaljournalist.org/issue.../images/Biggart1836.jpg

WTC3 was partly destroyed in bizarre fashion during the destruction of WTC2. Notice the large vertical hole in WTC3 (left side of photo). What could have caused this? Special thanks to Bill Biggart for this very valuable piece of the puzzle. If a debris pile approximately 12% of its original height of a building can be expected after being destroyed via controlled, explosive demolition, then why was the debris pile from the "collapse" of the WTC twin towers only a few stories high, approximately 2-3% of their original height (110 stories)?

What do you notice, or what don’t you notice after both towers disappeared in this picture?

There should be a massive rubble pile for TWO 110 story buildings, as well as the 22 story building that used to be WTC3!! So, where the hell is the rubble?

That is what is left of the 22 story WTC3.

Three steel "wheatchex" are stabbed into West Street in the foreground, and the remaining portion of WTC3 (Marriott Hotel) is covered by debris in the background. The west wall of tower WTC2 is standing just behind and to the left of WTC3.

Notice the distinct WTC tower lobby columns and how small the "rubble pile" is in comparison. Where did all the rubble go?

There just wasn’t enough rubble at ground zero and so many people just can’t get their heads around this fact. Explosives, thermite or nukes just can’t make steel, office contents and people disappear whilst leaving survivors at the same time.

April 4, 2024 update: A video to go with the article to bring it home.

I want to remind you again of what most people were discussing on September 12 and 13 when they first arrived at ground zero and these talking points were quickly memory holed by the cover story that 120 dump trucks carted off the rubble…

Watch the full documentary this video clip is from here.

