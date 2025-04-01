By now, we are all familiar with the catastrophic high-rise collapse in Myanmar following the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake. It has become almost as iconic as the images of the destruction of each of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

But have you actually watched their destruction side by side?

We learn something very revealing when we do. What do YOU notice?

This comparison was put together by Gene Laratonda on X and has garnered over 6.5 million views.

It’s always interesting to see how the official approved counter narrative to the official narrative is favoured by the algorithms, vs the true truth tellers, but hey, I’m used to it.

Gravitational collapses do not project laterally and neither do controlled demolitions.

See the difference between a disintegration and a controlled demolition in this clip.

With a gravitational collapse, you see the pancaked floors.

What do you see with a controlled demolition, when you demolish one of the tallest buildings, via kinetic mechanisms? Take note the height of the building, 387 feet, 1.4 tons of explosives, 1 200 blasting detonators a long and tedious preparation time for a building of 26 floors.

Did you catch how high the rubble pile was? It was 66 feet, or 17% of the original height of the building, about 7 floors. The average rubble pile expected is 12.5% or the original building height. What did we see on 9/11, as soon as the dust cleared?

The lobby was 3 floors high. Using 12.5 of 110, we should expect a rubble pile of 13.75 floors, for BOTH towers, but there isn’t any significant rubble, as one would expect.

Jesse Ventura, is an ex-Navy Seal that specialised in underwater demolitions and he weighs in on the size of the rubble pile on 9/11.

From the other side of the towers, even the 27 foot tall sphere wasn’t buried.

And let’s not forget what the survivors in Stairwell B of the North Tower did and did not see, feel or hear…

Controlled Demolition Expert Speaks Out!

What we saw on 9/11 was not due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/controlled-demolition-expert-speaks

Lastly, a before and after to have you realise just how much of the Building blew away in the wind.

Think critically. Question official narratives. Do your own research.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

