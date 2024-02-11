Please read this article before watching the presentation I did on 10.02.2024.

It seems like Gene Laratonda might just give us some time to discuss DEW, as he graciously let MES and I have a moment to speak at the end of his February 4, War room podcast.

Get the popcorn. Below follows my presentation - It was 4 hours long, refuting the following 10 points put forth against DEW being the mechanism of destruction on September 11, 2001.

I dissect all 10 points he raises to try and refute DEW, which you can read about in this book.

Let’s go!

This is the initial background on 9/11 and then perception management.

Timestamp 5 min 30

Below is the points raised against DEW, discussed in my previous article, with my reply and reference to Dr Wood’s book and the discussion in the presentation with a timestamp for the full 4 hours broken down…

1.) Debris Pile Height: The claim of a too-low debris pile is debunked by recognizing that 90% of the Twin Towers' mass fell outside their footprints.

Chapter 9 - Pages 171 to 196 (Timestamp 35 min23 to 57:30)

2.) Damage to Core Box Columns: DEW would need precise targeting features, making it implausible for the observed straight and horizontal breaks in core columns.

Chapter 12 - Pages 247 to 256 (Two important videos to watch - this one and this one)

Timestamp 57:30 to 1h12:33

3.) Fall of the "Spire": The assertion that steel "turned to dust" is challenged by the spire falling after being "shaken," likely by explosive charges.

Chapter 8 - Pages 131 to 169

Timestamp 1h12:33 to 1h31:30

4.) "Toasted" Tops of Vehicles: Damage to vehicles is explained by partially unignited thermite falling through the air, not by DEW.

Chapter 11 - Pages 213 to 246 (Also discussed in my article)

Timestamp 1h31:30 to 1h48:30

5.) Once-Molten Iron Microspheres: The presence of molten iron spheres is explained by thermitic materials, not addressed by the DEW hypothesis.

Chapter 15 - Page 321 to 339 (Can find some videos here)

Timestamp 1h48:30 to 1h54:32

6.) Molten Metal: DEW cannot explain observations of molten metal pouring from WTC 2 with temperatures exceeding those from jet fuel or office fires.

Chapter 17 - Pages 349 to 394

Timestamp 1h54:32 to 2h13:23

7.) Active, Unignited Nano-Thermite: Discovery of nano-thermite in the dust supports the explosive/incendiary hypothesis, not explained by DEW.

Chapter 7 - Pages 122 to 130 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here)

Timestamp 2h13:23 to 2h21:08

8.) Persistent Extreme Heat: High temperatures at Ground Zero contradict DEW proponents' denial of such temperatures.

Chapter 13 - Pages 257 to 296 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here)

Timestamp 2h21:08 to 2h47:56

9.) Craters Observed in WTC 5 and 6: Holes in WTC 5 and 6 are attributed to falling steel, not exotic weaponry as suggested by DEW proponents.

Chapter 10 - Pages 197 to 212

Timestamp 2h47:56 to 3h08:15

10.) Eyewitness Accounts of Multiple Explosions and Building 7: Numerous eyewitness accounts align with controlled demolition, not explained by the DEW hypothesis.

Chapter 7 - Pages 95 to 130 (Also touched on in my two articles, here and here)

Timestamp 3h08:15 to 3h23:07 (Building 7 mentioned as well)

Then for some closing thoughts…

Timestamp 3h23:07 to 3h56:15

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist