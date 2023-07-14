Please read my previous 2 articles if you haven’t yet;

The controlled demolition of the 9/11 thermite theory. Article Nukes, the distraction behind door no 3. Article

And now, the following hour long discussion completely demolishes the thermite THEORY.

What have we learned during the above hour long dissection of the thermite theory?

The only way to break free from the trauma based mind control exercise, as well as an attack on human consciousness, is to watch the “9/11 Observable Evidence” series.

If you like reading my articles and listening to my jabbering and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not release payments to my country yet, I’ll really appreciate it, as sitting up to 4am to attend live 9/11 related meetings in the US requires the drinking of a lot coffee to stay awake.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist