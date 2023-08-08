The September 11, 2001 attacks left everyone dazed and confused, trying to make sense of a multitude of things happening around them at once and news reporters had a very difficult time putting into words what they were seeing and what they were hearing, and if you are a hardened 9/11 “conspiracy theorist”, you’ll be well aware the TV coverage and witness testimonies are a rabbit hole all by itself.

To give you and idea of the chaos, have a listen to this 3 minute clip as the day unfolded…

What do you do in such a stressful situation, you try and describe the events as accurate as possible, with the limited understanding of what you have happening at that moment and that is where the problem comes in. Just because you hear a BOOM, does that mean it was a bomb?

The official government narrative to the destruction of the World Trade Center is that all of it happened due to jet fuel.

The 9/11 “truther” movement wants you arguing over thermite, explosives, buried nukes or mini nukes, but can all of these things cause what this EMT witnessed in the streets around the World Trade Center?

Now what else did another EMT testify to seeing in the streets?

Why did she not feel ANY extreme heat from two or three exploding cars and no movie type fireball?

What other testimonies are available with regards to these strange events?

In my previous article on Building 7, mention was made to things going boom that aren’t necessarily bombs either… Have another listen to the explanation in this clip.

Next, you need to consider the following clip as well…

Back to the strange anomalies with the cars - It’s crazy that the 9/11 truthers try to argue this happened due to a warm dust cloud, as you’ll hear in this clip, that’s plain misdirection on their part…

You need to look at the following eyewitness account of explosions in the basements of the towers and AGAIN, you need to concentrate on what isn’t being discussed and keep in mind, the people were trying to put to words what they were witnessing and they were making assumptions regarding WHAT caused things to let go, or blow up.

So, you have 50 ton hydraulic press disappearing, a steel and concrete fire door that weighed about 300 pounds, wrinkled up “like a piece of aluminium foil” and you want to sell it to me that a bomb caused that?

Where have I seen solid metal wrinkling up like aluminium foil before?

This video jogged my memory…

I’ve also seen similar spontaneous fires break out when a certain machine got turned on and off in an experiment that was done in the late 1970’s and which got the US military very interested in the scientists work…

What else did this scientist manage to do in his lab? Here you have Col John Alexander discussing what was done at Los Alamos Labs in 1986, after he witnessed these experiments in Canada in 1983 and then paid the scientist to come and replicate his experiments in the US…

Now when you listen to the commentary of anyone wanting you to sell you on explosions only being bombs, you’ll know better.

I again suggest you get your hands on the following book as this subject material is covered in depth in easily understandable, bite size chunks and once you read it from cover to cover, you will find out that the evidence is irrefutable and thus it has been actively supressed by the 9/11 “truther” community and talking heads for the last 16+ years.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80 of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, DON'T watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

