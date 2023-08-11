When mentioning the very strange anomalies with the “toasted” cars, people will want to jump to some really crazy “conspiracy theories” by saying it was caused by “molten metal” sphere’s from the thermite raining down or from a nuke, but I’ve already shown the weak arguments both of those theories are, here and here.

Have a look at this picture and you tell me if microscopic molten iron spheres caused this?

The people who were caught in the rolling dust cloud after the disintegration of the towers weren’t burnt, the paper that was strewn all over the city wasn’t singed or burned either and the 16 survivors in stairwell B of the North Tower 1, felt no heat, they weren’t burned by molten metal or crushed by falling debris - The dust was cold!

Video source was removed off YouTube

This vehicle was parked below the east end of the southern pedestrian walkway, which is near the corner of Liberty and West Streets. Note that the time stamp on the video shows it is 9:46AM on 9/11/01, which is after a hole appeared in each of the towers but before they were destroyed.

WTC2 was not destroyed until 9:59AM EST, and WTC1 was not destroyed until 10:29AM EST, so what caused this car to catch on fire?

There are no signs of nearby flaming debris that might have hit this vehicle. If the dust clouds from the WTC towers were not hot enough to burn pedestrians, paper, leaves, or cars, why were there so many 'toasted' cars after 9/11?

I have to once again remind you of this EMT’s testimony mentioned in my previous article.

The vehicle fires were very selective. Is there something attractive about engine blocks? Why not gasoline fuel tanks? There are no signs of nearby flaming debris that might have hit this vehicle.

If the dust clouds from the WTC towers were not hot enough to burn pedestrians, paper, leaves, or cars, why were there so many 'toasted' cars after 9/11? Source

If the dust clouds from the WTC towers were not hot enough to burn pedestrians, paper, leaves, or cars, why were there so many 'toasted' cars after 9/11? Source

This car is engulfed in a strange pattern of flames. The tires and even the pavement under the car are on fire, but no flaming paper is seen. The windows appear to be intact with no visible interior fire. There is line of fire along the trunk lid. The right front fender is deformed and has turned white. There are no signs of nearby flaming debris that might have hit this vehicle.

Vehicles in the parking lot on the right bottom side of this photo were covered by dust during the destruction of WTC2, but did not become 'toasted' as a result. The vehicles are not on fire even though they have already been hit by the dust cloud from WTC2. Mysteriously, these vehicles suddenly burst into flames well after both towers were finally destroyed, but before WTC7 was destroyed, despite there being no flaming debris within or even near the parking lot. WTC1 is still standing, so we know this dust is from the destruction of the first tower, WTC2.

Vehicles in the parking lot on the right side of this photo (red circle) were covered by dust during the destruction of WTC2, but did not become 'toasted' as a result. The second tower (WTC1) is now coming down, and the cloud from the destruction rolls toward the cars in the parking lot, which are still not on fire despite already being hit by the dust cloud from WTC2. Mysteriously, these vehicles suddenly burst into flames well after both towers were finally destroyed, but before WTC7 was destroyed, despite there being no flaming debris within or even near the parking lot.

Both WTC twin towers have now been destroyed and the ground-level dust clouds have somewhat cleared the area just north of the WTC complex. Black smoke can now be seen rising from the parking lot (bottom of photo).

Mysteriously, these vehicles suddenly burst into flames well after both towers were finally destroyed, but before WTC7 was destroyed, despite there being no flaming debris within or even near the parking lot. Whitish and faint dust clouds can be seen rising from Barclay Street, just behind WTC7.

Stronger dust clouds are rising from in front of WTC7 along Vesey Street and streets east of the WTC complex. These vehicles did not catch fire after being hit by the dust cloud from WTC2, so what caused the vehicle fires in the parking lot?

The right side of this photo suddenly burst into flames well after both WTC twin towers were finally destroyed, but before WTC7 was destroyed, despite there being no flaming debris within or even near the parking lot. No flaming debris can be seen in the parking lot, or between the WTC complex and the parking lot, to account for the spontaneous vehicle fires.

The intersection of West and Vesey (center), and the "toasted" parking lot (lower right), are covered with paper and dust that did not burn, so what caused the vehicles to suddenly catch fire?

The "toasted" parking lot. Paper and other materials in and around the parking lot are not on fire, so why are the vehicles burning, and what caused them to start on fire? No flaming debris can be seen in the parking lot, around the parking lot, or between the WTC complex and the parking lot, to account for the spontaneous vehicle fires.

Unfortunately the article is becoming a bit long, so I’d ask you to watch this short little video on the “toasted cars”.

If this is the first article of mine you have read, I suggest starting with my first article and make your way through all of them. First article here.

For a more detailed investigation on the “toasted cars” get a hold of this book and read Chapter 11 - Pages 213 to 246.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Leave a comment