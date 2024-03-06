If you’ve been following my substack from day one and you’ve read each and every article, which I suggest you do, you would have seen the patterns emerging with regards to the “9/11 truth movement” which seems to be in lock step with what we’re seeing in the “health freedom movement”, but don’t just take my word for it. comment link

Now, I’ve already written two articles on the “9/11 War Room”, where the first article was a bit of a rant, which I think was well founded and the second, well that was an answer to some more interactions with the host of the “9/11 War Room”, Gene Laratonda. You really need to go through the two articles for context.

That brings us to the following short interaction on February 25, where I have a discussion with representatives of TAP (Truth Action Project) and Boston 9/11 Truth in the “9/11 War Room”.

The interaction had me scratching my head, asking myself, “What makes a REAL truth seeker?” Do these people fulfil their mandates? Tell me in the comments.

TAP: A networking community and invites you to join us and our partners in building a movement of truth-seekers against deception, secrecy, and tyranny. We foster collaboration and respectful dialogue for integrity, openness, and accountability.

Boston 9/11 Truth: We evaluate and provide verifiable evidence that proves the government story of cannot be true. We do this by meeting twice a month in Watertown and planning our public outreach. We have hosted talks by Richard Gage, David Ray Griffin, Christopher Bollyn, Susan Lindaur and others. On the 4th of July, for 10 years, we have handed out literature at the Esplanade. Each September 11th our group hand a number of signs over the MASS Turnpike and more.

Now that the background has been laid out, it seems that these people show their prejudice and lack of being real truth seekers.

My description is, people who outsourced their thinking to the “trusted experts”.

They seem to ascribe to a certain narrative and wil NOT look at any dissenting voices. I guess, they cannot count past 3 either. It’s like talking to someone who took the vax, has a vax injury, but just won’t listen to an ant-vaxxer wanting to show that the vax isn’t “safe and effective” and it is what caused the injury, not climate change.

The approved narrative has been laid out and don’t you DARE question it!

It’s bombs and thermite.

I however would like them to explain the destruction of Building 4 and Building 6 and how that could be tied to controlled demolition. I have expressed my distain with Jim Fetzer in previous articles, where I’ve shown how he too is disingenuous and takes the work of Dr Wood and distorts it to a distractive narrative, but here and there he does share some truth.

After my interaction on Feb 25, I received the following email from the host of the “9/11 War Room”, just before the March 3 meeting, so here is the email exchange.

Dear X,



I'm writing regarding our ongoing discussions in the 9/11 WarRoom.



While I appreciate your contributions, the focus of our weekly calls has been sidetracked by the addition of DEW and nuclear theories, and I'd like to redirect our discussions back to our core objectives.



So I'm requesting that you refrain from participating in the weekly calls of the 9/11 WarRoom. On a personal level, I do want to better understand these theories, and I'm still open to a separate discussion on DEW and nuclear theories, but the WarRoom is not the place. And while we do discuss evidence at times, the focus of that evidence is based on an overall consensus on what happened on 9/11, even if you disagree with it. Despite everything, I appreciate your commitment and dedication.



Thank you for understanding.

Sincerely,

Gene

Well, obviously I did not hold back in my reply to him (Richard Gage also received it) and feel free to drop a comment in the comment section if it was too hars, keeping in mind the history of my interactions with Gene and co.

Hi Gene

My non-attendance in the “WarRoom” last night was not due to the email from you below, that I’m just now reading at 11 am, March 4th.

I had an early meeting this morning which took priority to sitting up and attending a discussion till 2am.

It is rather interesting to see how you backtrack on your word – What happened to the spirit of open inquiry and intellectual exchange?

So, can you please confirm a date in April, for which you gave your WORD – That we will get into the DEW conversation and the censorship and twisting of the evidence that has been presented – in a court of LAW – way back in 2007, which people like Richard Gage and Ted Walter have been shown to be playing down all these years?

After all, a Christian should be able to be trusted on his word and his honour, no?

Is it Richard Gage, feeling the heat in the room, because it will be shown that there was a lack of heat at the WTC complex on 9/11?

With this request form you, I then also suggest you change your tagline – “The 9/11 War Room is a public roundtable Zoom meeting every Sunday at 5pm ET...” – to:

“The 9/11 War Room is NOT a public roundtable Zoom meeting every Sunday at 5pm ET, as only people believing that thermite or bombs took down the towers, are allowed to attend, as open discourse and the TRUTH of what really happened on 9/11, is not of consequence to our endeavours.”

So much for your search for 9/11 accountability.

Time will tell if you’re a man of your word, with regards to our date in April.

9/11 Revisionist

Ephesians 5:11 - Have nothing to do with the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but expose them.

Galatians 4:16 - So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth?

PS: If I had attended last night, this would have been my thought for the day…

There has been a murder - Three detectives arrive at the scene.

A body lies on the ground, with a knife and a tyre iron close by.... Two of the detectives decide the cause of death is either due to being stabbed to death or blunt force trauma (both won’t be able to prove this conclusively in a court of law)... They run off to go look for their suspects and to bring someone to book...

The lone detective left at the crime scene decides to do an independent forensic investigation of the room, where the body has been found and starts putting pieces together.

A short while later the other two detectives call the detective at the crime scene on the phone, to boast they both already have a suspect apprehended - one for the knife and one for the tyre iron....

There is only one problem...

Whilst doing the lone investigating of the crime scene, the detective found no blood on the knife or the tyre iron.... There is no bruising to the body and no injuries to the head. No stab wounds either....

The body has a bullet hole in it...

Now - When looking into the events of September 11, 2001.

When you talk thermite, nukes, or DEW - Who is the detective that investigated the crime scene whilst the other two were running around apprehending innocent people due to making the wrong assumptions, that did not fit the evidence found at the crime scene?

Answer:

The detective that actually investigated the crime scene, and was able to conclude what the murder weapon was, because a conclusive body of evidence is way better than a theory or belief, that will hold no water in a court of law, when you want to charge your suspect of a crime.

Once you have charged someone and taken them to court for the wrong crime – You cannot open a case against them again, remember that.

Some interesting things sent to me, because I’m blocked on X is the fact that Richard Gage is not just co-opting Dr Wood’s term, toasted cars (also discussed it in my presentation, point no 4), but now also the title of her book.

To see where his posts’ assumption with the lack of debris is flawed, check out my presentation, point no 1.

That’s my little update on the “9/11 War Room”, but I want to ask you all a favour:

Go sit in on their meetings and ask them some uncomfortable questions.

In the search for 9/11 Accountability

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

