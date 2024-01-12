During the “Covid pandemic” (read hoax), we saw for the first time in history how specialists, professors, doctors (medical or intellectual) were being canceled in mass and narratives were put in place to have these “experts” (there are experts and then there are experts) were vilified, called names and made out to be kooks. Why?

Could it be due to the fact that what they had to say went against the approved government narrative? Then you also had the MSM and social media being weaponized to keep people afraid and to make sure people will not listen to these dissenters. Now, do you think that with 9/11 and narratives around what happened that day could not happen just like it did with covid? NO! Never, our government will never manage our perceptions.

NEVER, EVER, EVER contemplate that your perception during traumatic events can be managed. DON'T be aware of the men in black!!

“Harley Shirt Guy” aka Mark Walsh (A “Crisis Actor” on 9/11)

Now with regards to perception management, we heard a lot of repetition for the first 24 hours, collapse, collapse, collapse, collapse - But does this look like a collapse to you due to fire caused by jet fuel, explosives, thermite or nukes?

We have NEVER seen a solid building turn into a frothing sea of dust before 9/11 or after. I’ve watched hundreds of conventional controlled demolition of concrete buildings, steel structures, like bridges and more - I’m yet to find ANYTHING that looks similar.

Someone who did not outsource their thinking, wasn’t too traumatised and her consciousness stayed in tact - She immediately started looking at the whole event critically and started making notes, listening to what was being said on the TV and kept on observing….

Let me introduce you to the scientist who Wikipedia has had on a block list since 2010.

Any mention of this scientist is NOT permitted. Wikipedia allows the following with regards to 9/11

- Jet fuel - Non critical thinkers (sheep)

- Explosives (architects for an engineered truth)

- Conventional Controlled demolition

- Thermite (Steven E. Jones / Richard Gage and co)

- NanoThermite (Steven E. Jones / Richard Gage and co)

- Nukes (mini or buried)

Yet, NOTHING is allowed on one specific 9/11 scientist ANYWHERE on Wikipedia.

The video is an important piece of information and well worth the watch in order for you to understand why they do not want people to know about this researcher or look at the evidence that this scientist presents…

I searched her name on January 8, 2024

Then we need to delve into the proof as confirmed by Wikipedia moderators that this scientist is on a block list - Have a listen to this 7 minute explanation.

You can talk about ANY whacky theory you have about 9/11, but just don’t dare mention Dr Judy Wood or look at her work, because then you’re a kook and part of a cult.

Rather interesting to note, how many impression all the posts of this X account (1.6 million followers) usually has (100's of thousands), but once anything relating to Dr Wood is shared, it gets throttled like crazy.... But share the disinfo of thermite, it goes viral....

As the world slowly stirs to consider what really happened on 911, we need direct unambiguous answers.

Challenge, Questions / Controversy between Where Did The Towers Go and the controlled opposition traitors like Richard Gage, Ted Walter, Corbett, Steven E. Jones, Alex Jones, James Fetzer et al. must be embraced and directly answered.

The world needs to recognize that Directed Energy Weapons have been around for decades and were used on 911.

About 3,000 American people were murdered by the perpetrators in order to launch unfounded wars that murdered over 4 million innocent people.

The American people, via the consent of the governed, are ultimately responsible for the actions of the UNITED STATES / US FedGov.

The People have to stand up and peacefully, resolutely fix the problem.

The same underlying technology demonstrated on 911 can be used to peacefully power the world with free energy or shatter it to pieces like a 1,000 mile diameter asteroid impact.

The time for conscious, fully informed choice has now come.

Choose you this day who you will serve.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80 of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

