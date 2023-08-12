The newest opinion on what happened on Sept 11, 2001 was brought to you by Adam Syed and Andy Steele, the ex-military replacement of Richard Gage.

Watch the full interview here.

Let’s just remind you of Facebook’s algorithm and the people employed there.

Not that X (Twitter is any better now that Elon has taken over and handed the rains over to “freedom of speech, but limited reach” CEO, Linda Yaccarino.)

Here is a quick highlight of them trying to minimize people who can think independently, but you need to watch the whole build up to the last 10 minutes.

Could the 2007 reference be to the interview with Jim Fetzer, who was involved with Steven E. Jones (Captain thermite), under the banner of “9/11 Scholars for truth” back in 2004, when Andrew Johnson and Dr Judy Wood were involved with them and decided to leave at the end of 2006? In 2007 Jim Fetzer described the mechanism of how to discredit a fellow researcher. You need to listen to it and decide for yourself…

I do apologise for the low audio quality - But listen closely and revert back to my previous article on the “toasted cars” Fetzer mentions multiple times…

Fetzer' s remarks to a “space based weapons” is another diversion, as Dr Wood has NEVER mentioned that term - She investigated the evidence, which points to a COLD DEW, so you need to read her book for more detail that does not mention a “space beam” as well as her 2007 whistleblower Qui-Tam case against NIST’s government subcontractors for SCIENCE FRAUD.

In the interview with Adam Syed and his article that is mentioned, Andy Steel goes on a weird tangent of “bird people” - What is he smoking?

Can he explain why architects for an engineered truth Can’t count past 3?

Has Andy Steele or Adam Syed ever read the book “Where did the Towers go?” or listened to this 2012 presentation? Why are these so important? Because the book and presentation actually counts past 3….

These two guys seem as desperate as the following interactions prove when other 9/11 “truther” talking heads are confronted with questions they cannot answer they quickly get demolished and that clearing of the throat is a rather telling nervous twitch…

Richard Gage being confronted in June 2023.

Colorado 9/11 truth confronted in May 2023.

Do you still trust your “experts” on 9/11 “truth” in the way you trusted the “experts” during COVID-19, or is it time to look at the information these trusted 9/11 “experts” have been supressing for the last 16 years? It certainly is time to look into EVIDENCE these organisations have been silencing.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

