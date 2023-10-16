Manipulation of events on a global level, in history involves the use of a controlled opposition…

What to look for when trying to identify a cult?

1. The leaders are the “authoritative” figures in the group.

2. The group is divinely chosen (You are the smart ones).

3. The group is above all laws (of evidence).

4. Indoctrination through ritual (group phone calls, weekly zoom calls).

5. Members who don’t obey are shunned and vilified if they can count past 3 and talk about evidence that authoritative figure cannot explain.

6. Extreme religious beliefs (counting past 3 is a sin).

7. Nay-Sayers - They believe they are above them, so they can just ignore them, instead of discussing evidence.

On Sept 11, 2001 - 7 Buildings with a WTC prefix were affected, which jet fuel, explosives, thermite or nukes cannot explain.

What happens if you question a 9/11 cult talking head that cannot count past 3?

(Twin Towers, Building 7 - Don’t DARE mention the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building)

The video below is a great thought experiment on the points raised above.

Thermite was originally put forth by Steven E. Jones and then later architects for an engineered truth, Richard Gage and now the “International Center for 9/11 Justice”, suppression.

Whenever someone comes at me with thermite / nano thermite, a funky tune by Manfred Mann's Earth Band called “Blinded by the light”, keeps playing in the back of my mind and I chuckle.

The way you overcome brainwashing / perception management by a cult, is to learn the facts.... not just listening to theories on what people think happened on Sept 11, 2001.

Now look at these interactions: Question and answers during interactions in 2023 with these 9/11 cult members, with additional video put together after their statements made, to show how their beliefs are rooted in cult like fantasy and NOT a sum of a conclusive body of evidence, but is only based in theory or flawed hypothesis.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

