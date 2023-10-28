By now everyone does not buy NIST’s explanation that Building 7 went down due to office fires and the 9/11 “truther movement” front men like Richard Gage, David Chandler, Ted Walter and architects for an engineered truth would want you to believe is was due to explosives.

In a previous Building 7 article, I demolished that theory with some hard facts regarding an anomaly they cannot argue away and I even made a cool video to explain it, which they should watch. I though it a good idea to do a bit of a rework after this interview. Also, for a 1h highlight reel of these front men squirming in 2023, watch it here.

I also made movies called: ✈️✈️ 9/11 A Plane Story ✈️✈️ & Power, Patterns and Identification.

Now, the massive anomalies regarding the Twin Towers and Building 7, I need to remind you again, these 9/11 “truther movement” front men NEVER discuss the 9/11 orphans, building 3, building 4, building 5 or building 6, the basements under the twins and building 4, the 1400 “toasted” cars and the alleged “smoke” for 100 days.

If you take all these talking points into account, which they don’t mention, the question you should ask yourself is: Is the 9/11 "truth" movement a distraction movement?

If you want to learn more finer detail with regards to all of this, then you need to pick up and read this SCARY book that Richard Gage and co have been supressing by banning you from their organisations and cannot refute since 2011.

As a short reminder, who did NIST task with the security and cleanup at ground zero? Keep in mind here we have a 10,000-page NIST investigation that investigated everything that happened after the towers suffered damaging explosions and then ended before the towers underwent their final demise.

Their language was “up to the initiation of collapse.” That is science fraud.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

