According to Nobel laureate John Clauser, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics for settling a long-standing argument between Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr relating to Quantum Entanglement: “There are two types of truth. Observable truth and perception of truth. What version of the truth have you subscribed to?” It’s tough to admit that you’ve been fooled and most will never admit it to themselves. Is the 9/11 "truth" movement a distraction movement?

Have a look at what Math Easy Solutions is sharing and then decide for yourself if you’ve been supporting “truthers” or distractors.

Refutation of Gage’s Game by Dr Judy Wood - 7/8/2023, 2:07 PM

“So, will Mr. Gage spend the next 15 years posting deceptive articles and demanding I refute the same article over and over and over again? Or will he do something useful? What is his objective? Mr. Gage came on the scene and first posted his AE911Truth web page shortly after I filed my RFC (Request For Corrections) to NIST (March 2007). And, from the start, Mr. Gage’s top priority appears to be to undermine the work of Dr. Judy Wood. If Mr. Gage wanted accountability for 9/11, he would have supported my qui tam case. If he felt he knew better, he would have filed his own case.”

Some final thoughts on the 9/11 “truther” movement.

DEPS - The Directed Energy Professional Society - You'll be surprised to hear who the members are. Article

Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.

Share