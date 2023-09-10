Building 7: The REAL Truth Cut
After 22 years, let's break it down in less than 10 minutes - This is how they DEW'd it...
Full 1985 CNN investigative report on RF Weaponry can be seen here.
For a bit of extra background on why Building 7 didn't go down due to fires or “controlled demolition” and the tom foolery by NIST and the 9/11 “truth” movement, read my comprehensive article on Building 7, here.
Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.
BINGO!! Just found Judy 2-3 months ago. Word must be getting out. First I’ve heard of cold DEW. Please write more about it.
When I first looked into 9.11, Wood being at a school right next to Intel in VA I thought she was CO. Could be they needed someone to talk about it so it wouldn't go too far? or to be a thesis-antithesis with AE911 and that AE911 would win and that would bury DEWs? Sorry I don't know what to think about the info war part, do you??