The strangest aspect of the 9/11 attacks was the COLD rubble pile at ground zero.

Yes, it was cold! What caused the fuming, not “smoke” at the rubble pile.

Jesse Ventura asking a VERY GOOD question regarding the so called "molten metal" mentioned at ground zero.

USGS Thermal Figure 1. Results of NASA Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) remote sensing data and interpretations show the distribution and intensity of thermal hot spots in the area in and around the World Trade Center on September 16 and 23, 2001. Hot spots show as orange and yellow areas. Dozens of hot spots are seen on September 16, but most had cooled and the fires had been put out by September 23. Why did the fuming at ground zero continue for years after this time? What can cause long-term fuming without generating significant heat?

9/11 ground zero workers descend into the basements below WTC2. While there is extensive damage, there is little building debris at the bottom of the hole. There is no sign of molten metal. A worker in the distance walks along a massive steel column.

Why isn't this hole filled with debris as the first-responders descend into the WTC basement? The basement would have been filled with debris and the lobbies would have been buried, had the buildings not been turned to dust

(Photo filed 9/18/01) Source: http://www.photolibrary.fema.gov/photodata/original/3946.jpg

USGS Thermal Figure 2. Results of NASA Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) remote sensing data and interpretations show the distribution and intensity of thermal hot spots in the area in and around the World Trade Center on September 16, 2001. Hot spots show as orange and yellow areas. Dozens of hot spots are seen on September 16, but most had cooled or the fires had been put out by September 23. Why did the fuming at ground zero continue for years after this time? What can cause long-term fuming without generating significant heat?

The claim that large amounts of molten steel were present on 9/11 is merely a rumor, because there is no verifiable empirical evidence conclusively showing it was present.

Yes, small amounts of molten material were certainly observed in a few photographs and video recordings, but it is unscientific to assume this small amount of molten material is steel when other metals melt at lower temperatures and stresses. For example, it could have been molten aluminum that had been heated enough to appear orange instead of silver, because aluminum has a much lower melting point and is known to glow orange at temperatures far below what is required to melt steel.

If temperatures were hot enough to melt steel, there most likely was molten aluminum as well (and more of it since it is easier to melt), so witnessing a few pictures or videos of a small amount of molten material and claiming it is in fact molten "steel" is both misleading and unscientific.

As for the witnesses who claim that molten steel was present on 9/11, this evidence is testimonial, not empirical in nature, such as individuals "seeing molten liquid" or "seeing glowing material".

Testimonial evidence is the weakest form of evidence because people are often mistaken, biased, and/or repeating things they heard from others.

Please keep in mind that glowing objects or liquids do not directly imply hot or molten 'steel', as many objects can glow or melt under lower stresses and temperatures, again such as aluminum to name one.

It is unscientific claims like "proof" of molten 'steel' that discredit the 9/11 Truth community, making it look like a group of unscientific 'conspiracy theorists' rather than a group with strong, scientific, evidence-backed concerns.

If these photos showed steam, the exposed hydraulic equipment would malfunction due to the heat. "Hydraulic fluid temperatures above 82°C (180ºF) damage most seal compounds and accelerate oil degradation. A single [emphasis added] overtemperature event of sufficient magnitude can permanently damage all the seals in an entire hydraulic system, resulting in numerous leaks. The by-products of thermal degradation of the oil (soft particles) can cause reliability problems such as valve-spool stiction and filter clogging." (6/16/07 accessed) Source: Brendan Casey, "Hydraulic Equipment Reliability: Beyond Contamination Control". Machinery Lubrication Magazine. July 2005 https://www.machinerylubrication.com/Read/772/hydraulic-equipment-reliability

This is not what it looks like when steel is melting, this is what it looks like when steel turns to dust in midair, so please stop promoting unscientific conspiracy theories and instead focus on the verifiable, empirical facts that we and the general public can all potentially agree on. For more information and empirical evidence showing that aluminum melts and does indeed glow orange at temperatures far below what is required to melt steel, please see Link #1, #2, and Section IV of Link #3 below.

1. Melting Aluminum In The Foundry

2. Aluminum Glows

3. Thermite and Glowing Liquid Aluminum

Excerpt from “Where did the towers go 2.0” Watch it here

For an in depth analysis of a mountain of EVIDENCE that the mainstream counter narrative of explosives, thermite and nukes cannot explain, here is a quick explainer of where you could find out more.

Thank you for reading my article and looking at the video’s presented.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

