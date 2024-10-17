Slowly but surely one finds the truth being shared by people in the know.

You CANNOT argue with a demolition expert with 29 year’s worth of experience.

In any conventional controlled demolition, using kinetic or thermal mechanisms, the average expected rubble field is usually 12.5 percent of the original building height. In the case of the twin towers, the rubble pile hardly reached the tower’s original lobby height, which was 3 stories. So, do the math. 12.5 percent of 110 is 13.75.

And NO, the rubble wasn’t ejected laterally 600 feet in all directions. That is disinformation peddled to over trusting truth seekers, that have outsourced their thinking to the so called trusted experts, that are cointelpro agents. Has COVID not taught most people ANY lessons? People need to re-learn thinking for themselves.

These comments were left under some YouTube videos posted by my friend, Math Easy Solutions and shared to his Telegram group…

1st Comment source & 2nd Comment source

You might also want to read:

In Defence of Judy Wood – Prof David A, Hughes

Contrary to the "nanothermite" hypothesis of the "Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth," the Twin Towers were evidently destroyed at low temperatures, revealing the reality of "Cold Fusion".

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share