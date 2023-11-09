After 22 years there are still people blindly believing the government narrative that jet fuel caused the destruction we saw on Sept 11, 2001 - Some people will always be lost.

Then you have the alternative to the government narrative - The explosives, thermite and nuke theories. Now have a look at this controlled demolition in relation to the Trump Plaza Hotel in 2021 - Can you spot the difference?

Now with regards to Steven E. Jones’ thermite paper that 9/11 “truther” talking heads like Richard Gage, AE911 and the “International Center for 9/11 Justice” suppression, tout as their absolute proof that thermite brought the towers down, has a slight problem. Have a listen to this 2020 discussion of the thermite paper, it’s just a 3 minute clip. They are very wrong with their other opinions on the destruction at the WTC complex, so it goes to show you that a PhD does not an intelligent person make.

With nukes there are problems too that’s been discussed here and here.

Now, here is the thought experiment. Ocean Tower was only 31 stories high.

Give this 45 minute controlled demolition video a watch and see how difficult it was to bring down the building and how much work went into preparing it. When you see how solid the core was, keep in mind what the core of the towers consisted of and we know that there was a lack of rubble.

Just to remind you of what was reported on, on Sept 12, 2001 and NEVER again.

With no further delay, here is the preparation and demolition of the 31 story Ocean Tower that took 13 seconds and how everything did not go to plan.

Time for you to be honest with yourself, what we saw on September 11, 2001 was clearly and provably not a structural failure (collapse) or a controlled demolition by any thermal or kinetic mechanism.

Here is something fun. The Adventures of Tin Tin comic in 1956 talks about an ultrasound device that can turn entire cities to dust! read it here

A great follow up to this article is this one here.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

