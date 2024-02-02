Amazing how the first person to connect 9/11 with Directed Energy Weapons was David Icke in 2002, yet has backtracked and now pushes the bogus narrative for "Building 7", "demolition", championed by architects for an engineered truth, via Richard Gage and his fellow band of misfits that do not reveal all the evidence that they cannot explain. Let’s delve into why the abrupt change of heart. Read below.

You will see in this 2019 article below by Andrew Johnson that David Icke actually promoted Dr Wood’s book on his website for a while then took it down, rather strange that he has never talked about her work in depth in his very long public presentations.

I will also suggest you read Andrew Johnson’s follow up article below, to the one linked above, as it will be pointless to rewrite his explanatory articles.

Here is Andrew’s quick run down on David Icke and why he isn’t fully honest in his coverage on the events of 9/11.

As mentioned by Icke on pages 366 to 377 with regards to Soviet technologies, as described by a former East German physicist, you need to listen to this 2006 interview with Dean Warwick, talking about his grandfather’s death bed confession, about what he saw in the late 1950’s. Give at least the first 10 minutes a listening to… It will give you chills.

Update to this article 23.02.2024 - Here is the audio download in case it gets scrubbed off the internet.

Dean Warwick died shortly after the 2006 interview, and died during his lecture presentation.

Could this be the motivation for David Icke to muddle up the truth with regards to what happened on 9/11? - Follow the X post here

Here again, a thought experiment on the difference between a conclusive body of evidence vs that of a belief or theory.

In closing, here is something fun. The Adventures of Tin Tin comic in 1956, talks about an ultrasound device that can turn entire cities to dust! read it here

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

