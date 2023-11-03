It’s been close to a year that I’ve been seeing people poke their heads into the echo chambers of the 9/11 “truther” talking heads and asking questions that get these front men in a rather uncomfortable position, with nervous clearing of throats, going blood red in the face or just trying to side step questions in the chat, and when they read the question in the chat, only a partial version of the question actually gets asked. For a full hour video of some of the interactions, click here. (It should actually be updated as this was put together in late September 2023 and only had interaction up to the end of August)

There is one constant - Gene Laratonda - The man who cannot handle difficult questions either and then goes and calls these questions as “disrespectful”.

Gene, aren’t we all searching for the truth of the events of September 11, 2001?

Then why do you not want to discuss evidence that blows the theories of explosives, controlled demolition and thermite out of the water?

Really Gene, how about admitting you got completely flustered knowing you are being confronted by someone who can actually think for himself and is actually searching for REAL truth on 9/11, where the people you have surrounded yourself with seem to be disingenuous peddlers of disinformation, as seen in this 2011 interaction with Gene’s mentor Richard Gage, the same mentor to Ted Walter, from the “International Center for 9/11 Justice”, suppression… This is a rather long video, about 40 minutes, where our 9/11 War Room correspondent runs interference to keep these front men out of “harms” way - What a war room, or dare I say, children’s safe padded playroom.

So Gene, this is your chance after being their gatekeeper trying to keep a relatable question to 9/11 from not being asked, as we see in the American construct of “What is a woman”.

Why don’t you set up a REAL War Room where we can discuss all the evidence contained in this SUPER SCARY BOOK that most of your buddies, seem to hide from?

The panel discussion should be the following from the 9/11 “truther” talking heads.

Then from the “non truthers”

The moderator should be Fran Shure, as she is a proponent of free speech.

Failure to arrange this before December 31st 2023 , will PROVE beyond a shadow of a DOUBT that your crew are EXACTLY what I am accusing them of - Disinformation peddlers.

Gene - The invitation is extended to 30 December 2024 - Will you man up?

Important update - January 19, 2024 - Gene has come out to do some smack talk, you can read the interaction here and follow the links to my answers to his statements that get DEMOLISHED in my replies and evidence presented as a counter in the screenshots below.

Yes, the tone is harsh, because I despise COWARDS. (Article explaining the statement)

2nd Important update - February 11, 2024 - Please watch the presentation, where I discuss exactly why his 10 points are provable wrong.

THE TRUTH does NOT fear investigation or interrogation, but YOU ALL do!

