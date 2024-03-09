Here you will find a quick discussion on Building 7 and why it did not go down due to fires or a conventional controlled demolition using explosives.

My articles on Building 7:

Before we get into the video with regards to the discussion, here is the first video that did not have the sound coming through…

Here is the quick conversation on Building 7… Leave your thoughts in the comment section…

Poem: Ghosts In The Flight - Don't believe your eyes

✈️✈️ 9/11 A Plane Story ✈️✈️ Movie link here

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Support my work by buying me a coffee

Share