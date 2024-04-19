Repeat after me:

My perception will NEVER be managed.

I will never allow my thinking to be outsourced during a traumatic event. False flags DO NOT happen. Fake "truthers" do not infiltrate the truth movement to lead truth seekers astray. There is no need for me to do my own research. I just need to listen to other people who claim to know the truth. My government loves me and will never lie to me.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11.

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.

