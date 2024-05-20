Which all the revelations coming out post Covid, a LOT of people are revisiting positions they have held on certain subjects with relation to their health and healthcare in general and that has prompted many people to also revisit some of the perceived truths they have held on various other subjects. The big one that seems to be showing a resurgence is the events on September 11, 2001. Most people have come to realise that the government narrative of what happened is the official “conspiracy theory”. However, some not many, have to still wrap their heads around the government and social media algorithms’ approved counter narrative, which seems to be thermite, which is in fact a distraction from the actual truth of WHAT happened on 9/11. That realisation or talking point is something a LOT of truth seekers just do not want to go to, but more and more people are revisiting the thermite counter narrative and they are mind blown on how they’ve been bamboozled without realising it.

In 2023 I set out to ask the “9/11 truther celebrities” questions pertaining to the talking points they promote and let’s just say I had pretty much all of them put their foot in their mouths showing just how disingenuous they are and how they cannot answer simple questions and the beauty of it is, I got it all on film. Watch 2023 the highlight here.

If this is your first time reading my substack, you’d want to listen to my 25 February interaction in the 9/11 War Room, where the statement I made to the attendees, ended up getting me barred from attending, but it did get some of the attendees thinking and now they might just be re-evaluating their positions they have held for over 17 years being part of the 9/11 truth movement and realising, they should have listened sooner.

That brings us to this past Thursday May 16th, where a Boston 9/11 truth member was allowed to present what his research into 9/11 has uncovered and especially with regards to the highly promoted theory of thermite being the destruction mechanism of the towers. Chris Bergier holds an aerospace engineering degree and has been a member of the organisation since 2013. His presentation was explosive to say the least.

After listening to the evidence he puts forth, you should be convinced that it is the final nail in the coffin for the thermite theory, that’s been overlooked for a number of years by good intentioned truth seekers who were fed, dare I say it, a lie?…

I have also written some other articles that go well with what he was presenting;

Before I close off this article, here is a musical interlude.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

