Your perception of WHAT happened on 9/11 is being managed.

A small compilation I put together, 1h 15 minutes, that might have some people open their eyes and wake up from the psy-op which was 9/11.

For the more technical minded, like structural engineers, architects, physicists and die hard 9/11 researchers, is suggest the following YouTube channel, by realityAXIS.

His video’s are a bit over engineered with a LOT of information, so I would suggest pausing the video in order to read all the information, as it comes to you from all sides and it could be a bit tedious, but it is a grave wake up call for all the hoodwinked professionals who’ve decided to outsource their thinking to agencies like NIST, FEMA and all the so called 9/11 “truther” organisations.

Here is the intro to his first video:

This is the first in a series of videos that carefully dismantle the two levels of intentional, treasonous deception that have been put into place to manage and control the thoughts and perceptions regarding the most astonishing technological demonstration of weaponized power that the world has ever experienced.

These video are not intended to convince anyone who has been caught up in the web of deception, but are rather intended to continue the effort of scientific discovery of this relatively new, and completely secret energy technology.

