Before we can really get into what hurricanes have to do with 9/11, we need to take a look back into history and the US Military’s interest in weather modification as far back as 1946. Have a listen to what they managed to do way back in 1946 and in 2000.

It’s also well documented how the weather was used as a weapon during the Vietnam War and the weather control operation was called “Operation Popeye” where the US Military was tasked with making it rain in the dry season in order to disrupt the supply routes called the Ho Chi Minh trail.

And now in 2023 we experienced strange movements with hurricane Hillary.

Most have no idea what the weather was like in NYC on September 10, 2001.

We need a look back on Geraldo Riviera’s experience covering hurricanes and the statement he made on 9/12/2010, seeing he’s the go to man on everything hurricanes…

Hurricane Erin (category 3) traveled in a straight line towards New York City and the 2001 magnetic north pole for 4+ days, from September 7th-11th 2001, along the minus-15 magnetic declination line of Earth's magnetic field.

Despite Hurricane Erin's threatening trajectory, we suspiciously weren't warned by most corporate news broadcasts in the days leading up to 9/11, or on the morning of 9/11. When most corporate news channels displayed schematic weather maps of the northeast U.S. coastline, Hurricane Erin was not shown.

Hurricane Erin was similar in size to Hurricane Katrina, and similar in strength to Hurricane Sandy (category 3), and hurricanes rarely head straight for NYC, yet we weren't warned by most corporate news outlets that Hurricane Erin was heading straight for densely populated New York City.

Astonishingly, Hurricane Erin reached its closest point to NYC on the morning of September 11th 2001, before it did a sudden ~150° turn away from its straight-line trajectory later that day and headed back out to sea.

Hurricane Erin got so close to NYC that thunder and rain were reported and/or measured at nearby international airports, including Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia, even though skies were clear in NYC. It is widely known that major corporate media outlets do not hesitate to report on category 3 hurricanes that are heading straight for the east coast. Instead, they warn people that a hurricane is coming, and they report on it frequently, giving regular updates and alerting the public in case a potential evacuation becomes necessary, and so preparations can be made.

Furthermore, if one studies Atlantic hurricane paths tracked from 1995 to 2010, one can easily see that Hurricane Erin's path is unique in its suddenly getting locked onto a straight line towards NYC and the 2001 magnetic north pole, along the minus-15 declination line of earth's magnetic field for 4+ days, then making a strange ~150° turn after reaching its closest point to NYC, before heading northeast away from the U.S. eastern coast. Turns of 45° to 90° are fairly common for northern Atlantic hurricanes, but not ~150°.

National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Center 'Best Track' figures & Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-CIMSS) figure showing the recorded path of Hurricane Erin from September 2001. http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/prelims/2001erin1.gif

Could there be a reason why people weren’t told about hurricane Erin??

Bit of a swirling, twirling smoking gun... Who's ever heard of an unpublicized hurricane? Heading straight for NYC? An intensely "studied" hurricane "experiment"...

On the day, looking down from the international space station, astronaut Frank Culbertson Jr. also did not mention hurricane Erin, why not?

Have a listen to the below video and be sure to study pages 395 to 412 of this book and this website.

Then the issue with who the companies were that were tasked with the security and cleanup of ground zero. Two main companies were involved, ARA and SAIC and what do they specialise in? Have a quick listen… (They were defendants in the 2007 whistleblower Qui-Tam case for SCIENCE FRAUD that went all the way to the US Supreme court in 2009)

Now you need to ask yourself, was hurricane Erin a manufactured storm?

Why did people only start talking about hurricane Erin 10 years later?

In closing, let me remind you of the top 5 facts of the events of September 11, 2001.

The question you need to ask yourself is, “Where did the towers go?”

