I’ve always wanted to learn how to tap dance ever since I saw the movie TAP in 1989.

I think I’ll start looking around to find out if there are any classes available in my town. It looked so cool in this scene…

During the last 4 year’s total eclipse of sanity and reason, with the whole world turning upside down due to people outsourcing their thinking, as well as taking NO ACTION against things that are just demonstratively wrong, luckily there are a few that have taken action. And that act of taking action can make people dislike you very quickly, if you challenge someone’s world view or their positions of perceived power. What are most freedom fighters chanting these days? A STORM IS COMING.

What I love most is when the storm is over, when the sun comes out and you look around and everything seems greener, cleaner, as if all the dirt and ugliness has been washed away. Everything is fresh and detoxified. (When I’m talking about a storm, I’m talking a mild thunderstorm, not one of those that just causes havoc and destruction, but a renewal.)

I think a lot of people feel that that renewal is close at hand, but before it happens, we will have to brave a storm. But hey, how does this tie into my 9/11 work?

Getting back to TAP, that movie pops into my head rather often and the feeling that I need to go take some classes just does not want to go away and then in the past year, I stumbled upon another TAP, Truth Action Project. They used to be the 9/11 Truth Action Project, but only seem to have changed their name officially on their FB page today March 20, 2024.

Wonder why the name change, but I digress. How did I find TAP?

There was a presentation on “Parallels of 9/11 & Covid: Justice Around the Corner” on September 5, 2023. I was lucky to ask a 9/11 question, as the talk started at 2AM CAT, but unfortunately the answer wasn’t truthful. I was left wondering if the organisation would look into the question asked. After all, they are searching for truth, aren’t they?

The initial question might be "harsh” for some, but one must not be guilty of premeditated ignorance, as I explained in this article. Now, I’m not the only one holding a divisive, questioning mindset when it comes to 9/11. There are many, just like me.

You MUST be able to question the “trusted experts” in a critical manner and by holding them accountable for what information they present. It’s the only way forward to finding truth. These comments to this article are rather eye opening and refreshing.

Now remember - The expected pile should be at least 13 stories high. In the above picture, building 6 (left) and building 5 (right) are 8 and 9 stories high, respectively - Where is the rubble for 2 x 110 story buildings? Read how much steel was used in the construction.

I wonder why after the change of name, can I not access the new TAP FB page?

Are we not ALL searching for truth? Why be so un-inclusive? Because I’m African?

Could it be due to uploading this video, What makes a 9/11 truth seeker? or writing this article about warring AGAINST free speech, open discourse and the truth?

I was elated to see they have a partnership program.

Consider applying to become a TAP Partner today!

Are you or your organization involved locally, statewide, nationally, or globally in efforts for health freedom, election integrity, federalization of law enforcement, or other issues that involve defending constitutionally protected rights?

Or if you’re a blogger writing about themes like those mentioned on this website;

If you’d like our help building your audience, recruiting more volunteers, or raising money;

If you believe in respectful dialogue and building bridges; and

If you like the idea of working with our other Partners to grow TAP’s capacity to support your organization’s efforts, then consider becoming a TAP Partner.

So, I filled in their online form and this is my motivation stated;

I believe in building reciprocal, mutually beneficial personal and media relationships, so that everyone can gain from amplifying each other’s TRUTH programs.

Helping people by not falling prey to premeditated ignorance and the pitfalls of talking heads using neuro-linguistic techniques to sell a certain narrative as truth, as part of a narrative that has been put into the discourse to distract from the real truth. Such tactics has been employed by the psychological warfare departments of various countries, as far back as the 1950’s.

Covid-19 has taught us great lessons in why you cannot trust the “trusted experts”.

We can see the same patterns emerging with regards to the “health freedom movement” which seems to be in lock step with what we’re still seeing in the “9/11 truth movement” and we must guard against premeditated ignorance.

I guess I’ll just have to wait for them to get back to me - I’ll keep you all updated and please go and attend some of their meetings and take action, ask the difficult questions.

Carl Sagan said it best over 20 years ago, when referring to science, technology and the questioning sceptically those who tell us things are “true”, sceptical of those in authority, then we are up for grabs to the next charlatan, political or religious, that comes ambling along… You have to practice your scepticism.

I’ll leave you with a snippet from a 1985 CNN investigative report on RF weaponry, that is comparable to the events of September 11, 2001.

Please help me to buy coffee, so that I can stay up to between 2 and 3 AM CAT, so I can attend these live Zoom calls in order to be able to ask these difficult, but well overdue, questions.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist