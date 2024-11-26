"Occupied" by Stew Peters - https://www.occupiedfilm.com/

Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by a strange and morally degenerate people whose ultimate goal is world domination.

Their poisonous tentacles now strangle every leading position and institution in the land, leading to the normalization of disgusting societal practices such as usury, transgenderism, paedophilia, communism, and the destruction of the nuclear family.

The rule of law is absent because the flow of information and money are completely controlled by one small group of people.

Stop pointing the finger somewhere else, when you should be looking at the domestic terrorists in the US government, NIST and the 9/11 “truth movement”.

