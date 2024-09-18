One may argue why should we dwell on an event that happened such a long time ago.

Surely we have more pressing issues to be concerned about such as the recent plandemic, future scamdemics, mRNA gene interventions, the climate hoax, 15-minute cities, censorship, Big Pharma, trans agenda, indoctrination of our kids, the Gaza genocide, fake wars, migration invasion, 5G, EMF poisoning, non-existent democracy and the endless drive towards totalitarianism?

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Please take the time to watch the video below. (26 minutes)

Essential reading:

1. Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

2. 9/11 Finding the Truth

3. 9/11 Holding the Truth

Essential podcasts to listen to.

1. Why What Happened On 9/11 Still Matters To This Day - Andrew Johnson & Doc Malik

Turns out I was already unbeknown to me in touch with Andrew as I had bought a copy of the book “Where Did The Towers Go?” from him on eBay! I thank Andrew for driving down to speak to me on the podcast and shed some light on the reality of what happened and what didn’t happen to the Twin Towers on 9/11.

This has been my goal, since I learned that the official narrative could not be true. Many others oppose this goal – as I have shown extensively in my writing and discussion over the last 13 or 14 years. I will now list (in no particular order) some things I’ve learnt or experienced during my activities.

2. Jerm Warfare: Talking to Dr Judy Wood, Andrew Johnson, Mark Conlon – 9/11 Planes Research, Adam Eisenberg – PentaCON whistleblower

Must watch documentaries.

1. 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality

2. 9/11 Alchemy: Free Energy & Free Thinking

3. 9/11 Alchemy: A Big Idea

9/11 Was an attack on human consciousness, a trauma-based mind control event, and some may never be able to admit the real truth of the events on September 11, 2001 to themselves.

There are three basic versions of the 9/11 events.

Although differences and / or overlapping may occur, the following three versions generally describe what most people believe:

1. OGCT: This is known as the “Official Government Conspiracy Theory”. This version states that a guy from a cave in Afghanistan conspired with 19 box cutter-wielding Muslims to hijack airplanes, outwit the USA’s entire multi-trillion dollar defense system, and cause the Twin Towers to collapse. This is the version pushed by the government and media as being the truth of 9/11.

2. APCT. I call this the “Alternate Propaganda Conspiracy Theory”. This version states that, more or less, there were hijackings on 9/11, but the planes might have been taken under remote control to ensure they crashed as planned. Airplanes most likely crashed at the Pentagon and Shanksville, but planes definitely did crash into the Twin Towers. The Twin Towers and WTC 7 collapsed from conventional explosives and thermite, and molten metal was found in the rubble. This is the version pushed by the government and media as being the “wacko conspiracy theory” that the “truth movement” believes.

3. REAL. This, simply, is the REAL version, backed by actual evidence, Laws of Physics, and common sense: There were no hijackings, no plane crashes, and the WTC complex (not just the Towers and WTC 7) was destroyed with Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). The government and media steer clear of these.

New York firefighter, Niels Jorgensen describes what happened on September 11, 2001

Very few first responders have used the correct term when describing what they say happen to the towers on September 11, 2001.

It was NOT a "collapse" but a disintegration of two 110 story buildings. Full interview.

Retired FDNY Lt. Mickey Kross is one of the few people who survived the World Trade Center collapse.

In Stairwell B of the North Tower, Kross and his men stopped along the way to help a woman and her boss. It’s a decision that likely saved his life. Full interview.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don't watch the 1h "9/11 Essential Guide".

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

