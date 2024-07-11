When you really take some time to investigate the the claims of thermite and molten metal introduced by Dr Steven E. Jones, which later got taken up by Richard Gage, when he was affiliated with the architects for an engineered truth, you will easily find that these claims have been debunked so many times in the nearly two past decades, one must ask how Richard Gage can still show his face in public.

I’ve found a another “debunker” page that is dedicated to showing exactly what is wrong with the claims of thermite and molten metal on 9/11 and I’ll copy and paste two of the important debunks here for your reading pleasure.

Public Service Announcement though - some of the comments on the page and the articles, are from people who still think jet fuel had something to do with the molecular disintegration of the towers

It's time people wake up from the big bamboozle of architects for an engineered truth and Richard Gage

Ok, first debunk by Ruben Lopez

What definitely was the molten metal, the precise temperature color of molten iron, that is seen streaming down one of the twin towers on 9/11 2001? Has anyone analysed it to see what it is? If not why not?

The answer? Batteries. - Yes, batteries.

It’s an open secret that the NIST investigation was inadequate and left more questions than answers. It’s been pointed out numerous times that their analysis of the collapse are not very accurate, one that comes to mind is the breakdown of the North Tower’s collapse and are relatively inconclusive. What the NIST case did provide is an abundance of good photos and background info on the buildings. Take for example this blurb from the report about construction changes made by tenants in the South Tower.

But in a later version, they change it to this.

Your average World Trade tower layout.

Fairly inconspicuous, right? They just abbreviated United Parcel Service…but what if it wasn’t for UPS?

The thing is, United Parcel Service was a tenant for the 2 World Trade Center’s 81st floor, but they weren’t the last one. On 9/11, Fuji Bank was the main tenant on that floor, apparently occupying the southwest and northeast corners.

The northeast corner being the area where the “molten metal” flows, and the area previously reinforced to support additional weight, and where the collapse initiated.

UPS does not stand for the postal service, but for Uninterruptible Power Supply.

For big companies and firms dealing in sensitive data, an uninterruptible power system is a necessity. A UPS will provide electricity for major computer systems in the event of a power outage and keep operations running. It differs from a backup generator in that it draws power from a battery, or a mechanical flywheel in some cases. UPS systems are common in hospitals, nurseries and police station and especially for banks, banks that have space in the tallest office buildings in New York, these would be vital to keep international data transfer going.

And this battery system was so heavy, Fuji Bank spent money having to reinforce their floor just to support the weight of the batteries. A floor that would be the direct damage area of Flight 175 (right in the middle, hitting between the 77th-85th floors), a floor that would see the most severe of the fires, and the floor where a rooms worth of massive, high voltage lead batteries were glowing with power. The batteries, exploded from the impact, are now subject to thousands of short circuits from contact with hanging metal floor trusses and ripped up aluminum plane parts. Lead would have a lower melting point than steel and even aluminum (which is why even on tiny AA batteries there is an explosive warning on them), and that would generate the “molten steel flow”.

It’s not steel, it’s lead. Which is why the molten flow is gooping past the columns and aren’t actually cutting anything. The perimeter columns are actually starting to buckle in as the hat truss 40 stories above struggles to redistribute the catastrophic weight load. All those batteries have been smashed together and are now melting and morphing into a superhot lead clump, soaked by jet fuel.

My note - He should really read Mark Conlon’s 9/11 Planes Research substack. If this really was thermite cutting through the steel columns despite there being no actual evidence of this, why would it only be on this one floor on this one corner? Why wasn’t it present in the impact crater on the other side of the tower? And why was this thermite spill not documented in the North Tower, which took even longer to collapse? If that wasn’t enough, NIST acknowledged it was a typo and that the floors were modified for Fuji Bank specifically for a battery system. But, that hasn’t stopped truthers from lying about it anyway, as seen in this truther comic called “The Big Lie” about a time traveler (the brown haired lady) who goes back to 9/11, armed with her truther websites and all, to save her husband (the orange haired guy) from dying in the North Tower. Dun, dun, duuuun! What a joke. What column is the guy looking at anyway? The floor trusses ran horizontal. The core columns were all concealed, and they wouldn’t be standing there if the explosion exposed the column. Also who the hell took the time to wire every single floor like that so high up in the middle of an office with nobody noticing? Hundreds of people trapped in the North Tower wrote emails and made phone calls to loved ones and friends describing their conditions. Don’t you think at least one of them would’ve said “Jesus Christ, they taped explosives to the floors!” if the charges were so easily spottable like that? Also, why would they tape explosives to floors above the impact zone? It’s the lower floors unaffected that need to be destroyed. While I do think the idea of a time traveler trying to stop 9/11 would be a great comic (one set at the Trade Center no less), such a shame it was wasted for truther lies. “There’s nothing noble about a big lie.” Say it ain’t so, Uncle Sam. Say it ain’t so… I must say it’s a rather good piece of research. Now on to the second article of interest.

How do you debunk the theory of thermite being the cause of molten steel from the twin towers during 9/11 to a conspiracy theorist?

The following was shared by Alex Mann

This is the easiest part of their conspiracy to debunk

The claim: Thermite was used to cut through steel beams and weaken the Towers thus bringing them down”

First, let’s examine the evidence of thermite being found

Unexploded pieces of thermite (extremely small) were found in the rubble Steel beams being cut at a 45-degree angle (picture below) Steel beams do not melt at the burning point of jet fuel Molten steel was found in the rubble and this is a common sign of thermite being used Explosions heard at ground zero

Seems cut and dry right? Only if you don’t know how to do research.

1: Thermite found in the rubble

If thermite is found in the rubble of the WTC that would really prove this theory.

But there is a problem- no thermite was actually found.

There were a number of people who collected dust and debris for 9/11. Some were even collected by scientists who preserved them. In every case, there was no thermite found at all.

The ONLY person to find thermite was Dr. Steven Jones, well-known loon and conspiracy theorist.

He wrote a paper titled “Active Thermatic material discovered in the dust from 9/11”. In this paper, Dr. Jones shows that thermite was found in the dust and even provides pictures.

Here is the problem with this paper- which was published and peer-reviewed in “the open chemistry journal”.

It was not peer-reviewed. The Open Chemistry Journal is notorious for being a joke. In fact, a few men submitted a paper that was nothing more than made-up words and nonsense and it got “peer-reviewed” by the journal. No scholars ever peer-reviewed this Those little red bits were found in the dust collected by others too- and it was proven to be paint chips which makes sense Dr.Jones has not allowed anyone else but him to examine his dust and confirm his claims

2: Steel beams were cut at 45 degrees

This is actually true. The lateral steel beams were cut at a 45-degree angle.

The issue here is remarkably simple though. These beams were cut after the towers collapsed by firefighters trying to remove the rubble.

Those famous photos are taken during the cleanup and rescue process the days after the tower collapsed.

3: Jet Fuel does not melt Steel Beams

This is also true but people making this claim totally miss the point.

If you take steel and heat it up to half of its melting point what happens?

That’s right, it weakens!

You see the World Trade Centers were made up of long vertical steel beams and then smaller beams that ran horizontal. The intense fire caused by the impact of the jets caused these horizontal beams to heat and sag.

* My note - The writer should really look into the work of John Hutchison

You can even see the towers bowing in.

So no thermite was needed to collapse the towers.

4: Molten steel found in the rubble

This did not happen and there is no proof it happened at all.

There was molten metal found in the rubble but it was molten aluminum not steel. The towers had a ton of aluminum in them and aluminum melts at super low temps.

5: Explosions heard

What was heard what the horizontal steel beams snapping. Elevator shafts helped to make the sound louder and also carry further.

This is the weakest piece of evidence on my part as I have no real proof but given how horrible this theory is even if I could not explain the explosions logically that hardly proves there was thermite.

So, there you have it, two quick little articles showing you that even the people who believe the jet fuel hoax can easily prove the thermite and molten metal narratives being sold to over trusting truth seekers, that outsource their thinking to the “trusted experts”, should not be blind followers.

There are two video’s I want to share here that compliment what these two individuals pointed out.