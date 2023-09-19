Listen to the questions being asked and the answers given in relation to observable evidence shared in this demolition of the counter narrative to the official story of 2 planes and jet fuel causing all the destruction witnessed on September 11, 2001.

Questions were asked from March 2023 to August 2023 – 6 months.

These talking heads have been at it for 16 years, holding seminars, creating documentaries, getting airtime on mainstream and alternative media, but cannot answer these basic questions on observable evidence?

All you need to do is LOOK and shut off the blah, blah, blah that you’ve been taught to regurgitate by these so called 9/11 “truthers”.

What agenda do they really have?

You need to realise the following regarding the cover up of September 11, 2001…

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the Observable EVIDENCE points you to.

People are lazy and if they think they’ve been handed an answer to their questions, they easily outsource their thinking and become parrots, regurgitating what their “trusted experts” taught them to think and say… Can you remember a recent event that used the same tactics? Maybe from 2020 to 2023?

So, in no particular order, and some archival footage thrown in for good measure, the following talking heads are included in this controlled demolition of the official approved counter narrative to the official LIE of WHAT happened on September 11, 2001.

- International Center for 9/11 Justice (formed June 2023)

- Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

- AE911Truth

- 9/11 Colorado for truth

- Steven E. Jones

- Richard Gage

- David Chandler

- John Cole

- Wayne Coste

- Gene Laratonda

- Alex Jones

- James Corbett

- Jim Fetzer

I hope you have your critical thinking caps on students.

Do not outsource your thinking and just blindly believe what you’ve been told to see or the statements or questions asked.

Investigate and question everything.

A major shout out to Math Easy Solutions and realityAXIS for the awesome work they are doing.

Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist