On Saturday 27 April MES (Math Easy Solutions) had me back on to discuss the 9/11 cover-up and the vast network that continues to this day to suppress the real truth of 9/11.

This is a talk contains talking points I would have given to the 9/11 War Room, Boston 9/11, TAP and Colorado 9/11, although a lot shorter version, not discussing the disinformation, but more on the evidence they do not discuss or have heard about.

All these groupies that think architects for an engineered truth’s thermite or bomb disinformation is a truthful account of what the destruction mechanism of the Towers were, have yet to work through their premeditated ignorance.

The plan was to be allowed to give a presentation during April, but was denied, to these 9/11 truther organisations in order to introduce them to the work of Dr Judy Wood, because they were taught NOT to look at her work and MOST other people don’t even know of her work, and to also reach those who end up in their chat rooms, that are being set up to believe absolute hogwash with regards to explosives, thermite or nukes being used on September 11, 2001.

Currently these old guard leaders all suffer from Premeditated Ignorance… We’ll get to the definition later in the presentation…

I’ll be approaching this talk from a perception management angle, as well as sharing evidence of why explosives, thermite or nukes weren’t in play and towards the end of the talk, we’ll show some interactions with these “9/11 truther celebrities” where they fail dismally to answer basic questions, as well as being able to see how they discount EVIDENCE their theories cannot explain. It was a long one, so I decided to break it up into shorter digestible sections with bullet points of the points discussed.

Intro, housekeeping and a very important question;

Why is talking about 9/11 is still so important over 23 years later. Just before the 21st anniversary of 9/11, college students were asked what they know of the events of September 11. The answers will SHOCK you, as it did me.

Part 1 - Some points to ponder;

AI video - What happens when you have an AI build you a short movie around key points of the events of 9/11, whilst using a hypothetical 2024 scenario?

Perception Management – Underwriter labs & fires too intense?

James Corbett and his blind spot with regards to Sept 11, 2001

Dave VonKleist - 9/11 In Plane Site

- ARA and SAIC never mentioned in his docci - The Boston 9/11 clip where Dave Vonkleist discusses the 9/11 truth movement

Architects for an engineered truth and perception management

7 x WTC Buildings.

9/11 Surfer, Pasquale Buzelli and 15 other survivors in the North Tower 1.

Banker’s Trust building.

Part 2 - The difference between evidence and theory;

Wikepedia’s block listed scientist

A conclusive body of evidence vs a theory or hypothesis.

Nobel Prize winner John Clauser on “The difference between Observable Truth and Perception of Truth”.

Are you willing to be challenged on your worldview and 9/11?

Psychology of resistance to truth about 9/11 - having “9/11truthers” look in the mirror

Who is Andrew Johnson?

Dr Wood and the FAQ 44 points.

Part 3 - Showing the disinformation being peddled;

Part 4 - Deep dive into proving the disinformation:

Fetzer on Dr Steven E. Jones and how much thermite would be needed?

Fetzer – The towers turned to dust.

Fetzer is Team Judy - 2007 interview.

Fetzer turns on Judy – Who got to you?

Disproving John Cole

TAP interview with Gage in 2023, why lie?

Ted Walter – International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression

Ted Walter and Russel Brand, the Building 7 reality cut.

The Gene Laratonda’s playroom meltdown.

In closing;

What is a true, TRUTH SEEKER?

Hopefully these “9/11 truthers” start revisiting the beliefs they hold.

