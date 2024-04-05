Before I fall headlong into this article and give you a short video discussion to listen to on the whole plane / no plane discussion, argument and distraction, that has been raging for the last 20 odd years in the “9/11 truther movement”, just a bit of a recap of the last week or so…

Now back to the plane / no plane distraction

I’ve written a few articles, which I suggest you have a look at.

Also watch my movie I put together: ✈️✈️ 9/11 A Plane Story ✈️✈️ Movie link here

And read this great poem by Rob Dubya - Ghosts In The Flight - Don't believe your eyes

The reason I had to come back to this 9/11 talking point is that I’ve got to remind everyone of what transpired in 2007, when Dr Judy Wood AND Dr Morgan Reynolds BOTH filed separate RFC’s (Request For Correction) to NIST, for scientifically flawed reports, which enabled them both to file a Qui-Tam whistleblower case against NIST for science fraud, under the false claims act, which Obama later scrapped.

What a pity the “9/11 truther movement” did not promote these filings at the time and to this day, if you ask the “9/11 truther celebrities” about these cases, they deny knowing about them, Richard Gage and Ted Walter have been confronted by me in 2023.

Their highlighted names link to the video interactions.

Dr Wood also proceeded to file her case in the US Supreme Court in 2009, but the judge stated in his summation that he was IGNORING the law by not hearing her case.

In the discussion below, that I hope you’ll listen to, there is a very important 9/11 plane researcher not present, but he is discussed in my articles mentioned above. He is Mark Conlon from 9/11 Plane Research - Please do go check out the excellent work he is still doing.

This is a discussion about the discrepancies involving the plane crashes on 9/11.

This discussion was recorded by Morgan Reynolds' show - The Reynolds Reveal, 18 days after the disappearance of flight MH370 in 2014...

Dr. Reynolds' guests for this discussion were John Lear (RIP), Andrew Johnson and Richard D. Hall. All of whom I hold in great regard as they are the true truth and evidence presenters when it comes to the events of 9/11, along with Dr Judy Wood and Mark Conlon.

Their work is what has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and put myself out there as an activist for truth.

If you don’t want to listen to the full hour, at least listen to the intro to hear each and everyone of these gentleman’s credentials and then you will want to listen to the whole discussion.

Find the full 16 page downloadable affidavit and court filings.

I hope you can now finally put the plane discussion to bed, after reading my 3 articles, watching my little movie, this discussion and especially the work of Mark Conlon as he proves where the real planes went.

I AGAIN urge you to watch 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality - A documentary by Chris Hampton, that is based largely on the research done by Mark Conlon, after they were in consultation for over 9 months putting the documentary together in 2018.

Another patent found in 2021 by Mark Conlon, which is “new technology”, patented by the US Navy, which could change the chances of aircraft survival by using lasers to create plasma explosions or "3D volumetric ghosts" that could cause flying missiles think that they found a plane to pursue, which would actually be just a 3D volumetric projection, 1992 Technology that CIA Pilot John Lear was talking about in 2012.

As you van see above 2018 the US Navy filed a patent for a laser-induced plasma projection technology that can be used to project a jet's heat signature to mislead homing missile tracking systems.

That same technology could be used to project both sound and visual images of actual aircraft, and may explain some of the UFO / UAP sightings.

Furthermore, in 2019 the Pentagon demonstrated laser projected plasma balls that literally produce human speech!

In closing - Never talk about the TWO separate Qui-Tam whistleblower cases, never talk about the tech used to fool people’s eyes and ears on 9/11 AND ESPECIALLY don’t talk about Judy…

