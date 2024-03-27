This is an extension in part of my article on Hurricane Erin on 9/11 and weather modification, as well as my following articles:

Here is a short snippet from a 1985 CNN investigative report on RF (scalar) weaponry.

With my previous mentioning of John Hutchison in my articles and by Dr Wood discussing the similarities of strange anomalies seen at the WTC complex rubble field and the “toasted cars”, U.S. Army Col. Tom Bearden (ret.) discussed John Hutchison and his work in this 1996 Documentary Clip… (Col John Alexander again in 2024.)

U.S. Army Col. Tom Bearden (ret.) had his own fights with the US patent office in getting his perpetual motion (free energy) devices patented.

After Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bearden passed away on Feb 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness, his company, his will or his estate, or someone at the company sent DVD’s to a YouTuber with a note that said "Michael, Wasn't sure if you had seen this one of Tom's - Tahri Energetic Productions.."

They are truly eye opening with regards to the DEW tech in play on September 11, 2001. Here is a picture of what was sent;

Dutchsinse, also known as Michael Yuri Janitch, is a geophysics researcher from Saint Louis Missouri USA. Dutchsinse is known for discovering the flow of a seismic wave across plates, also known for developing (and publishing to the world) the "dutchsinse method" for forecasting earthquakes for anyone to test or repeat.

Enclosed were DVD's from Lt. Col. Bearden, including this and a few others worth watching in full uncut format. Michael is sharing it with the world because he thinks this is what Lt. Col. Bearden would want him to do after he passed away. Lt. Col. Bearden explains the whole process, including scalar, electromagnetic modification of the weather, and much more.

The first one is titled: Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations.

The presentation below is from 1988, and updated by Lt. Col. Bearden in 2010.

In this 1988 lecture from Lt. Col. Bearden explains the whole process of directed energy weapons (DEW), Scalar, and many other things including PROJECTING SICKNESSES and PROJECTING CURES FOR SICKNESSES (including flu, viruses etc).

This presentation was updated by Lt. Col. Bearden in 2010 , adding in parts he felt were relevant and applied to the talk which proved what he said in 1988 obviously.

At the end of the 1988 presentation he added on parts about HAARP, earthquake generation, and even more fringe topics of using radio waves (DEW) for mind control, and cause serious health issues, including military use which is terminal to the person exposed (US embassies mentioned!). He also discusses how Scalar works, and many other things, including scalar, electromagnetic modification of the weather, and much more. It is now proved that electromagnetic radiation can indeed modify the weather.

The second, 1985 is titled: Russian (soviet) Weather Engineering Over North America.

See the government confirm that radio waves can modify the weather here:

If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods Dutchsinse has publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

Note, the above video from 2019 is on the day of the largest earthquake in Califorina in the past 20 years. Micheal had issued a warning 2 days before, calling for M7+ level to strike central California. Then on July 4, 2019 the M7+ earthquake struck Central California at Ridgecrest CA. When the large earthquake hit, people demanded that Michael make a new video explaining the method (how to repeat the earthquake forecasting method). Which he did promptly upon the quake striking. By watching both videos (the long version and the short robot text version), you should be able to start doing your own basic seismic forecasting, and develop it into something very accurate. Currently he is able to get things down to about 200 miles of an area (a region or state), within 1 magnitude of what actually strikes, and within 7 days time (sometimes 10 days depending on the size of the area or events moving).

Now just to leave you with a head scratcher…

Hidden in plain sight?

2016 US Marine TV commercial showing the dustification of battle ships and tanks? Source

The question is, if most of these presentations date back to the late 1980’s, what does the military industrial complex have available today? Here is a last hint.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, I’ll really appreciate it.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share