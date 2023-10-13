Lately there has been a lot of talk with regards to Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) especially in the wake of the fires in Hawaii and the the California fires in 2017, but have you ever heard about the Directed Energy Professional Society? I suggest you go and check out their website and Symposium in Monterey, CA this November 2023.

A DEW Playlist put together

What have the DE weapon manufacturers told us lately about DEW?

Let’s rewind a bit to a CNN investigative report from 1985 and listen to what Col Tom E. Bearden had to say about RF (Radio Frequency) weapons. See this article as well.

From this report one would think that the big bad Russians were the only people playing dirty with these DEW’s in the 1980’s… But what if I told you there were reports of the US Military also using these weapons on populations in 1989, as per this Academy Award winning docci which I will be posting a clip of below.

Now, it wasn’t just the Russians and the US Military playing with these weapons, Israel has also dabbled in these weapons, albeit with the US Military’s help as far back as 1996, as you will hear in this 2007 presentation, and used against the people of Lebanon in 2006. In the video below, you will see the use of DEW in Iraq in 2003 and how uncomfortable the Pentagon was in answering questions about it in 2003.

Getting back to my intro to the article on the fires in 2017, it was strange that the Pentagon only admitted to DEW officially in 2017, have a listen to the video below.

DEW does not only get used for massive destruction, but to implant voices, mind control and more, as you will hear in this interview with a Harvard scientist and in the two videos below. (All the mass shooters say they heard voices telling them to do it, right?)

Now these are the DEW’s that are in the public domain, but there is one type that isn’t. COLD DEW and we saw it in action on September 11, 2001 but most just feel it is just way too out there…

Just to remind you of who the two main contractors were that were tasked with security, clean-up and the writing of the reports that made up part of the scientifically fraudulent NIST report: SAIC and ARA

Watch the full presentation and have your mind blown - Link

Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.

