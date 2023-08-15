The “conspiracy theorists” are ablaze with regards to the fires in Maui, but they need to take a deep breath, take a step back and listen to reason a bit.

Yes, there are a lot of weird coincidences and ideas with regards to land grabs etc. etc…

I suggest you listen to this conversation from 2017, as the fires in Hawaii are being compared to the California Fires of 2017, which was linked to DEW without any careful in depth study.

Informal Discussion about October 2017 California Wildfires Dr Judy Wood and Andrew Johnson on 17 Oct 2017. Associated Article

Please consider that whatever happened or did not happen in these terrible fires in Hawaii and whatever their cause, it does not affect what happened on 9/11 and what is shown in the evidence pertaining to the events on that day.

http://www.drjudywood.com/

http://www.wheredidthetowersgo.com/

http://www.checktheevidence.com/

http://tinyurl.com/ccgwbook

Note: If anyone watches the above video and is "offended" then let me say that the main points that they were trying to make was that people tend to jump to conclusions about the use of technology similar or the same as that which was used on 911.

They do point out that they don't know if weather control tech could have been used to make any fires worse, once they got started. They don't know if that was the case and also don't know how the fires started.

To establish WHAT happened, careful investigation is needed and Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson were pointing out that what has come out with regards to the California fires and now with Maui, does not seem to be that careful.

Look at what happened with 9/11 - careful investigation was not done and so there now exist whole swathes of people who disbelieve the official story, but now believe other false stories as I’ve shown on my previous articles on thermite and nukes. Hence, the motivation for the 2017 discussion was to comment on that sort of situation and it pertains now in 2023 with the fires in Hawaii.

Again, when so much has been damaged and lost, isn't there a need for careful investigation before jumping to conclusions?

It is easy to mistake arrogance for experience.

Also, Dr Wood and Andrew are volunteers, not paid investigative specialists. They offered thoughts on some of the videos that have come out about the California fires.

One is always sorry for loss and for getting people upset, but please understand that they were making comments about people jumping to conclusions.

You might also want to send any comments to someone else who has more influence in investigating the issues.

And just a reminder, Where did the towers go?

If this is the first article of mine you're reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you've missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and "9/11 truther movement" information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

