Top 5 Facts of Sept 11, 2001

Let’s revisit Building 7 in the video below and a massive shout out to Math Easy Solutions for using my original Building 7 video for this mash up, that gives you a glimpse into what the cover up of the truth of the demise of all 7 of the buildings with a WTC prefix on September 11, 2001 entails.

After 22 years, let's break it down in less than 10 minutes - This is how they DEW'd it...

Truth seekers have been bamboozled by the "trusted experts" for nearly 2 decades.

International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression.

Making fun of the proponents of conventional controlled demolition since 2011

Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.

Now, on to the Implications of the Forensic Study and it's cover-up.

Where Did The Towers Go? by Dr Judy D. Wood

“This book is a forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene. Ground Zero and the surrounding areas were photographed countless thousands of times, yet no one really assessed all the phenomena found in these photographs.

What is presented in this book is not a theory and it is not speculation. It is evidence.

It is the body of empirical evidence that must be explained to determine what happened at Ground Zero.” Full 2012 presentation on her book is also available here.

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

