Monday 12 June, Steven Greer came out with his and make a big hoo ha about directed energy weapons.

The Reese Report also came out with a short discussion on it…

You might just find this video playlist on Directed Energy Weapons rather informative.

https://odysee.com/@911revisited:7/DEW---Directed-Energy-Weapons:5

A short history on “science fiction” that's been available in the real world since the 1970's.

In the 1st video of this playlist, a 1985 CNN investigative report, Lt Col Tom E. Bearden discusses what was captured via satellite in the late 70's and early 80's. He explains "electromagnetic explosions or implosions" from a distance, namely the “extraction of energy from a distant point”, that looks like a "cold explosion", something the US government was trying to achieve themselves.

Strange how much those satellite pics in the CNN report looks like satellite pics we saw from the international space station on September 11, 2001.

Then in the 2nd video, listen to what Col John Alexander was up to at Los Alamos Labs in 1986, when they asked Hutchison to come and demonstrate his "Hutchison Effect". Notice what he says, with regards to what was observed in their tests in the lab.

Next thing in 1988 the US black op budget grew from $19B to $55B and in 1989, the “Star Wars program” had their first successful test.

The 3rd video discusses, WHY IT COULDN’T be “space beams” used on 9/11.

The 4th video discusses the weaponization of lasers since 1971 and refers to “The Panama Deception” and “Star Wars in Iraq” and more…

The 5th video Jim Fetzer was convinced that some sort of DEW was used on 9/11.

He was intrigued, possibly certain in 2007, but today he’d deny it – So, who got to him?

The 6th video - "The Panama Deception" is an Academy Award winning documentary, which discusses the use of experimental energy weapons during the Panama invasion by the US military in 1989.

"Star Wars in Iraq" filmed in 2006, goes into the use of energy weapons on innocent civilians in Iraq by the US military.

The rest of the videos in the playlist will give you a better understanding of DEW.

DIRECTED ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SOCIETY (DEPS) Website:

https://deps.org

Senator Heinrich comments for the Feb 2023 DE T&E Joint Conference...

If you like reading my articles and listening to my jabbering and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not release payments to my country yet, I’ll really appreciate it.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share 9/11 Revisionist