This is a 95% copy of Chris Hampton’s article. I’m copying it due to his original channel and website, Wolf Clan Media has disappeared as well as his new channel Open Cage Media. There is a purge of information happening on the internet and thus I thought it to be a good idea to have a copy available here.

Energy & Consciousness

I'd like to thank Mark Conlon for all his research. Which made writing this article possible.

There is an overwhelming amount of evidence that suggests that directed free energy technology was used on 9/11 to destroy the World Trade Center.

Before you continue reading this article, if you haven't already done so, then please take the time to study this evidence for yourself.

There is also evidence that suggests the 'airplanes' on 9/11 were actually a product of psychological warfare through the use of holography or some type of optical illusion and the 'airplane damage' was caused by a form of directed energy as well.

We have already established through the work of many researchers that the airplanes on 9/11 could not have been the 4 commercial aircraft that we were told got hijacked that day.

Not only that but Sir Isaac Newton's three laws of motion describe the motion of massive bodies and how they interact. This proves, if they were the airplanes in question, there's no way they 'could' have done what they did that day.

Having said that.... they did! They traveled at impossible speeds, defied physics, and disappeared into buildings.

Leaving 'airplane shaped holes' with no recognizable aircraft debris at any of the 3 crash sites.

Check out this bizarre story right after 9/11. This is from a 'regular' airplane crash.

The airplane was destroyed by the building, but not completely, we have debris at the site. Another plane crashed into a skyscraper building in Manhattan in 2006.

The fire was put out very quickly and the crash left plenty of wreckage down on the street below. Something we did not see on 9/11.

On 9/11, Flight 93 allegedly disappeared into the dirt.

New York City: This image reminded me of the 'fires' at the Ground Zero site in NYC after the towers were destroyed. The so-called 'heat' on 9/11 seemed to effect metal more than paper...

Do we see the same effect taking place when the 'fireball' exits the building?

If it was 'hot' from jet fuel or from explosives, then how are these people standing here?

Some people claim the towers were 'hollow' or 'gutted' and there were 'bolts & floors removed'. If that was the case how did these people get to this standing position?

So we know that airplane crashes could not have caused this hole in the building.

Is this why people have claimed the photos & videos were all faked?

After 16 years of research from various people around the world, we can conclude that this footage was not faked and can be synced almost perfectly with other videos.

These are close up images of the damage done to the towers that day. Some researchers online have suggested that this is clear evidence of missiles, due to the external damage on the aluminum cladding appearing to resemble the same traits as damage from a kinetic force. Arguments have been made in the image below.

It does look like it was hit by a heavy object. Much heavier than an aluminum airplane wing.

If the videos are real then what did we see in the sky on 9/11? These ground shots show some anomalies with the airplane wings... Why?

Very few have argued: Could this have been an advanced 'image projection' technology?

Promoters of the ' fake video & missile' theory are associating holograms with explosives.

I believe holography could have been deployed without the use of pre-planted explosives. After all, it is a form of directed energy.

While at first, this might sound outlandish, please consider my question, as there is evidence to support it. Is it possible these 'holograms' were able to cause physical damage themselves?

Something strange was happening to the earth's magnetic field at the exact time the 'airplane shaped' holes were created in NYC on 9/11.

Many readers want to know exactly what caused this. I do too.

However we don't know what the 2.3 trillion was spent on, do we?

One thing is for sure neither airplanes or missiles did this.

It's called the "Black Budget" which is something researchers would rather pretend doesn't exist.

That is to say: There are no secret weapons? We know about every program in the DoD?

Even the Pentagon didn't know where the money went... If we do our research, we can find out where this money went.

Nikola Tesla & U.S. Department of Defense.

Picking up where the timeline left off... Here is an interesting article from 2006.

I want to point out 1st: They've had the ability to strike any target on earth, without being detected.

I want to point out 2nd: The space-based image projection technology.

I want to point out 3rd: The possibility of sound being projected into the atmosphere from space.

Could this technology explain what we saw on 9/11? The SDI program was created and operational. These weapons obviously exist and have been deployed.

I'd say that could mimic the appearance of a kinetic (missile or airplane) impact.

This article is much more recent. The existence of free energy technology has been covered up by people within the 911 truth movement. Mainly by a physicist @ BYU named Steven E. Jones.

I felt like this should be mentioned, considering the work now going on at BYU.

Can we really assume this is the 1st breakthrough?

I don't think so, considering the military secrecy behind such technologies.

We also have Hollywood to thank for keeping it all in the realm of 'science fiction'.

Making sure nobody believes in 'Death ray's' OR 'Holograms' as a real technology.

Here's a popular mechanics article, regarding hologram history.

From the BYU Article:

Oh, and free energy, could never be real right? Nothing is free!?!?

It's time to leave the matrix. Move past the cognitive dissonance.

Step into reality. Where everything is defined by the Aether.



If you have 'Faced Reality' the critical thinker would wonder if there is any connection between the energy cover-up and the truth about these airplanes. So I've done some digging and I've tried to document some of this...

It's quite extensive and weird. This evidence will be included my 1st full documentary.

Similarities of the "Hutchinson Effect" & Nikola Tesla effects. (2nd documentary)

Many of these effects also took place at the World Trade Center on September 11th. Not to mention the hurricane parked outside the coast of New York of 9/11.

Some very strange things, such as:

Weird Fires;

Levitation Effects;

Toasted Cars;

Top: Before Building 7 went down. Bottom: After Building 7 went down.

Molecular Dissociation;

Cold Fusion (LENR) : These iron-rich microspheres were found in the dust.

Dis-information is always being put out, claiming this was caused by high heat.

In reality, it is the effect of a low energy nuclear reaction. Without the use of high temperatures.



The fusion of Dissimilar Material;

Transmutation;

Glowing Metal;

Disruptions in the earth's magnetic field;

All while a hurricane is parked off the coast of NYC.

Building up a large static field the night before.

Dustification of Steel;

People will often deny that the steel actually turned into fine dust right in front of our eyes...

But it did. Just because someone cannot understand how it happens doesn't make it untrue. It DID happen & the govt. even confessed.

All of this evidence has been documented and also in Dr. Judy Wood's book: Where did the towers go? The evidence of directed free-energy technology on 9/11.

Every person on the planet needs to read and understand this book. Then stand up for what is right. If people want true freedom lets learn this technology and make sure it isn't used against us again. Better yet lets demand these weapons stop being developed and this technology be used for good, to help every person on this planet.

If we go back and study the damage done by the airplane's, with this in mind...

What will we find? The steel in the images resembles John Hutchinson's steel samples. These are samples of different types of material, undergoing different effects, during experimentation, over the years.

John has been visited by many government / military agencies in the past. He has had his equipment seized and stolen. They have also funded his test's through Los Alamos National Lab, and McDonald Douglas.

This, with the evidence of people standing in the airplane hole, has led myself, Mark Conlon, and others, to conclude: The damage was probably created with a Directed Energy Weapon.

We also have to consider the damage done to the lobby, at the time of the 'airplane crash'. They claim it was the jet fuel shooting a fireball down the elevator shaft, that made the lobby look this way.

I don't buy that. In fact, I think it could be explained by something called blooming...

Could this also explain the 'toasted cars' and some other undesirable effects?

John Hutchinson has explained some issues with the effects produced.



Maybe they just gave the 'unwanted' effects a fancy name?

But we also have reports of people with burnt skin hanging off. As well as the elevator exploding. Interestingly, they say 'burnt skin' but no mention of clothes on fire.

The Pentagon:

Some images from the pentagon attack show the victim's skin burnt but the clothes on their bodies seem okay.

These images immediately reminded me of a documentary entitled:

"Star Wars in Iraq". Which feature victims of microwave weapons in the middle east and the victim's injuries look just like the images from the Pentagon.

We also have toasted cars at the pentagon. Just like the at WTC site.

Left - Pentagon Right - WTC toasted car park

They sprayed water on the sites for a very long time. At least 7 years of hosing down in NYC.

Then they created these water features. Which seems to be a solution for the residual energy effects, that are ongoing.

This has been documented very well by Andrew Johnson. (Book & Free E-Book)



Shanksville & Flight 93:

This is significant because: The flight 93 memorial site, had a problem with its water being contaminated by, IRON of all things.

Just like the Iron Microspheres & Tritium found in the WTC dust samples, which has also been found in some crop circles. Not only this but, the levitation effects that occurred during the destruction of the towers have also occurred in crop circles. This has all been documented as well by Andrew Johnson.



Other weird anomalies in Shanksville points towards the use of energy weapons.

So the National Park Service had to build a water filtration system at the Shanksville crash site, and at the World Trade Center.

Back to the Pentagon

Did they build a water feature at the Pentagon memorial too?

What do ya know?

This may have not been the first time either. This weapon could have been tested in Oklahoma, 1995. Not conclusive, just some comparisons.

Back to Shanksville: Do we have the unburnt grass. But no bodies or plane parts. We have strange fuming at the site just like at the WTC site.

Paper & clothing that survived the explosion. source

This could have been planted, we don't know. The Airplane debris could have been as well. But we cannot prove it so even planted evidence must be examined.

We have possible 'blooming' effects nearby.

We also have this DEP report of: "No jet fuel in the soil at Flight 93 crash site.

This evidence rules out airplanes as well as missiles. Since both of them would have left fuel behind.

Some still believe there was a missile in the air.

This is due to the witness accounts of a "small white plane" or what "sounded like" a missile overhead in Shanksville, PA.

Should we really assume that these people were seeing a JASSM missile that looked like a plane? No, we shouldn't. Especially since this particular missile was not functioning in 2001.

Isn't it just as possible this "small white plane" that was spotted in Shanksville, was indeed a small white plane?

Especially since the same thing was seen that day at the Twin Towers and The Pentagon.

Were these white planes projecting images of commercial aircraft?

The evidence points to the use of Holographic Airplanes & Directed Energy Weapons causing the damage at all the locations on 9/11. However, the dis-information is continuous, and won't let up.

We still hear the story of the "Art Students" who lived in the towers, planted explosives, and caused the plane-shaped holes.

With a mainstream newspaper to help "expose the crimes" right?

1st: I'm pretty sure E-team and Gelatin were two different groups.

2nd: E-team was in the North Tower, doesn't explain Flight 175.

3rd: Doesn't look like they were planting any bombs.

Not only that, but these stories seem to have been put out right before or after 9/11 and haven't been censored yet. As if the truth would be given to us via Wikipedia or the New York Times?

All I have to do is a google search and I solved the conspiracy?

This is a total Psyop that was created before the event took place.

I am not dismissing the obvious connections to Israel. I'm simply saying: the media wouldn't give us honest information.

The worst part of this story is that"Gelatin" is a recording material for holograms.

The most ideal recording material!!!

This seems like a form of manufactured consent, or a cryptic clue about holography, hidden within the dis-information.

The CEO of the art group is a guy named Leo Koenig.

This name is also used by a researcher online who spreads around dis-information about the videos on 9/11.

This is also the name of the person who designed the Sphere (which survived) the destruction of the Towers.

If you do a google search for this name 'Koenig' you will get some interesting results.

This also seems like a clue or a really weird coincidence.

110 stories of steel & concrete slammed down onto this? I don't think so!!!

We also have the POD theory, which hasn't produced enough evidence to be a possibility.

This has been addressed on Mark Conlon's Blogspot.

Most promoters of the POD theory, claim that it is was something attached to the bottom, which caused the flashes just before impact.

There is a similar impact flash in a rocket sled test video.

Mark and I believe this was actually caused by the initiation of the effect of an energy weapon. Similar to what is seen in this video by John Hutchinson. Frames 2 & 3

The above image is a scaled-down version of the Philadelphia Experiment, re-created by Hutchinson.

The evidence suggests: An energy weapon is responsible for this.

We also have the power outage at the Burger King in the Evan Fairbanks Footage.

More evidence of energy effects. What could have caused this?

The hurricane that decided to turn around when it was finished?

I think I should also mention what looked like "Orbs" in the sky, during the alleged crashes, which can be seen clearly moving across the damaged area in Jennifer Spells video.

In conclusion:

No airplane crashes occurred at any of the 3 locations that day.

We saw some type of optical illusion/energy weapon at the Pentagon, in Shanksville, and New York City.

One question that I would love to be answered is:

What happened to the real airplanes and the passengers?

Thank you to all of those people who are out there still trying to expose the REAL truth about 9/11. - Chris Hampton

This article is the outline for the 3.5h documentary 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality that goes in to a LOT more detail with regard to the information, you should watch it if you haven’t yet.

I also highly recommend you watch all three documentaries Chris has created, find them here and support him on Patreon, as he does a lot of other investigative work.

* Some of the links in his original article are not valid anymore and I have added some links and pictures to update some of the info - Original article

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist





