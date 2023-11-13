Tesla, the Military Industrial Complex Weapon Technology & 9/11
What did Tesla have available for the MIC in 1943?
Have a quick listen to this revelation on the Nikola Tesla weapon tech from 1943 you’ve never heard about.
Dr. Andrija Puharich on Nikola Tesla: Correcting the Record
What is stated by Andrija Puharich is only his testimony: his version of events. It is not to be taken as fact. Research his claims to understand what is verifiable and what is not. But if you listen closely, isn't Dr. Andrija Puharich describing Israel's Iron Dome and then also the work of John Hutchison and his "Hutchison Effect"?
For additional background you can also read the following articles;
If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, I’ll really appreciate it.
Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.
Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth
Tesla, the Military Industrial Complex Weapon Technology & 9/11
There are so many interesting things on this page that I don't know what to click next!
Where did you find that interview?! It ALL ties back to Tesla. That man knew So much. Got him killed, too. First that I’ve heard that he could make things disappear. How do you spell the name of the man that he shared tech with to get it into the world for use? I can’t understand the pronunciation of his name.