Have a quick listen to this revelation on the Nikola Tesla weapon tech from 1943 you’ve never heard about.

Dr. Andrija Puharich on Nikola Tesla: Correcting the Record

What is stated by Andrija Puharich is only his testimony: his version of events. It is not to be taken as fact. Research his claims to understand what is verifiable and what is not. But if you listen closely, isn't Dr. Andrija Puharich describing Israel's Iron Dome and then also the work of John Hutchison and his "Hutchison Effect"?

For additional background you can also read the following articles;

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, I’ll really appreciate it.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share