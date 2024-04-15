What happens when you have an AI build you a short movie around key points of the events of 9/11, whilst using a hypothetical 2024 scenario?

Chapter 1 - The Mirage Attack

Chapter 2 - Unveiling the hidden Tesla Tech

Chapter 3 - The ramifications of this hidden technology

"Those who are silent when others are distracted from truth, are guilty of the distraction themselves" - I've just made that up.

As the world slowly stirs to consider what really happened on 9/11, we need direct unambiguous answers.

Challenge, Questions / Controversy between “Where Did The Towers Go” and the controlled opposition traitors like Richard Gage, Ted Walter, James Corbett, Alex Jones, Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer et al. must be embraced and directly answered.

The world needs to recognize that Directed Energy Weapons have been around for decades and were used on 9/11.

About 3,000 American people were murdered by the perpetrators in order to launch unfounded wars that murdered over 4 million innocent people.

The American people, via the consent of the governed, are ultimately responsible for the actions of the UNITED STATES / United States / US FedGov.

The People have to stand up and peacefully, resolutely fix the problem.

The same underlying technology demonstrated on 9/11 can be used to peacefully power the world with free energy or shatter it to pieces like a 1,000 mile diameter asteroid impact.

The time for conscious, fully informed choice has now come.

Answers to questions on DEW on Sept 11, 2001 - 16 years ago.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet, I’ll really appreciate it.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 71 of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Trut

Share