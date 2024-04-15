September 11, 2001 - An AI Generated Thought Experiment
What if truth is as strange as fiction?
What happens when you have an AI build you a short movie around key points of the events of 9/11, whilst using a hypothetical 2024 scenario?
Chapter 1 - The Mirage Attack
Chapter 2 - Unveiling the hidden Tesla Tech
Chapter 3 - The ramifications of this hidden technology
"Those who are silent when others are distracted from truth, are guilty of the distraction themselves" - I've just made that up.
As the world slowly stirs to consider what really happened on 9/11, we need direct unambiguous answers.
Challenge, Questions / Controversy between “Where Did The Towers Go” and the controlled opposition traitors like Richard Gage, Ted Walter, James Corbett, Alex Jones, Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer et al. must be embraced and directly answered.
The world needs to recognize that Directed Energy Weapons have been around for decades and were used on 9/11.
About 3,000 American people were murdered by the perpetrators in order to launch unfounded wars that murdered over 4 million innocent people.
The American people, via the consent of the governed, are ultimately responsible for the actions of the UNITED STATES / United States / US FedGov.
The People have to stand up and peacefully, resolutely fix the problem.
The same underlying technology demonstrated on 9/11 can be used to peacefully power the world with free energy or shatter it to pieces like a 1,000 mile diameter asteroid impact.
The time for conscious, fully informed choice has now come.
Answers to questions on DEW on Sept 11, 2001 - 16 years ago.
Right, the person who proved it was DEW’s has been silenced.
I started reading Dr Woods book two days ago and I have a hard time putting it down. Thank you for steering me in her direction. By page 5 she had completely destroyed the entire narrative that was looped on the media ad nauseam. I never bought into it back then.. as a welder myself in the construction industry, I know basic metallurgy, the the size and spacing of the structural columns in those towers would have bounced those aluminum “airliner’s” off like wet noodles. It didn’t make any sense to me that terrible day. It all makes so much sense now. I’ve read into the Tesla concept a lot lately. That plus just look up into the skies to see the Ionization of the atmosphere from non stop stratospheric spraying. “To block the sun” LOL. The endless strings of low orbit starlink satellites..”for internet access anywhere” again LOL. THEY had the WMD… not Saddam. And it was used against innocent civilians to justify the Agenda. Now the ever strengthening so called weather events, so called natural disasters,Maui…The capability of the technology since first displayed to the world in September 01 must be quite advanced now. The thought is disturbing beyond measure. They keep giving us little tastes of what they are capable of..under the guise of “climate change”. Unknowingly to most. It is truly not a stretch to suggest that full world domination is absolutely possible with the technology that Nikola Tesla created peacefully,free energy for the world. They stole it from him, destroyed his reputation and drove him to madness. He knew what they would do. They knew. Hopefully everyone will soon know what they have done.
Keep up the great work! Much appreciation for what you do.