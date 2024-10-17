This series has been written by a long time friend, who shall be called, Conspiracy Realist. He has been instrumental in my journey of starting to write about 9/11 over two years ago…

Without further a do, let’s fall knee-deep into Conspiracy Realist’s, 9/11 Reality Series:

The series is from a colour, printed and spiral bound binder, that Conspiracy Realist has been sending to numerous congressmen and woman, podcasters, radio host and more, that should have an interest in the truth of 9/11 and the atrocities that followed…

Part 1 - Given 911 Reality … How shall we then live?

This image was taken soon after the 9/11 events and before any cleanup.

Filled with visual evidence, it irrefutably proves the 911 Official Narrative to be 100% false. All Seven WTC buildings were destroyed that day, not just 1, 2 and 7.

Bankers Trust / BT, adjacent to WTC 2 / South Tower, was also damaged that day and later had to be taken down due to its 09-11-2001 damage. Located immediately between WTC 1 and WTC 7, WTC 6 was scooped out empty from the rooftop to the basement.

The remaining rooftop was not piled up from “all the falling debris of WTC 1”. World Financial Center 2 / WFC 2 was immediately adjacent to WTC 6 and WTC 1. WFC 2 was undamaged from “all the falling debris of WTC 1”.

The fates of BT, WTC 6 and WFC 2 are not just anomalous, but key parts of the evidence set that empties the 9/11 Official Narrative and the Controlled Opposition Narratives.

The ground level image above, comes right after WTC 2 came down but before WTC 1 came down (When it comes to 9/11, few talk about Building 3 - see video). It shows WTC 3 (the 22 story, 242’ tall, 825 room Marriott hotel located between WTC 1 and WTC 2) massively damaged, but not from the fallen debris of WTC 2. WTC 3 looks eaten away. When WTC 1 came down, the remainder of WTC 3 had simply disappeared down to ground level, except for a small corner stub about 25-30’ tall.

There was no pile of fallen debris from WTC 1 or WTC 2 stacked upon WTC 3. As you will see in coming images/pages of WTC 1 and WTC 2, each of the Twin Towers were constructed from 500,000 tons of building material and were simply GONE. However, from the above images alone, it is irrefutable that the Twin Towers did not suffer structural collapse. Otherwise, there would have been a 200’ tall debris stack at the base of each building.

I am writing to you as

(i) subject matter experts,

(ii) federally elected oath-bearing officers and

(iii) agents of We the People.

The world is careening off the cliff into World War 3 Madness. It was 9/11 that lit the fuse of the looming global conflict. It may not be self-evident just yet, but the above three open source images prove the following:

· The US FedGov 9/11 Official Narrative in whole and in part is specious sewage, · What really happened on 9/11 has been actively and passively covered up by the US FedGov, · No Big Boeing jetliners crashed at the WTC Complex, the Pentagon or Shanksville, · Directed Energy Weapons / DEW were used to dis-integrate all Seven (7) WTC buildings, · Almost 3,000 Americans in NYC were dis-integrated, murdered by Directed Energy Weapons, · 1,100 NYC victims are still missing/vanished/open cold cases due to Directed Energy Weapons, · For lack of any casus belli, ALL of the AUMFs arising out of 911 were/are Void Ab Initio, · ALL US military actions since 09-11-2001 are violations of the Nuremberg Accords, · ALL current US foreign military actions, Actual or Proxy, and related US expenditures are War Crimes, · ALL overseas troops, regardless of location, Must Stand Down NOW and Return to the CONUS < 30 days.

During the run up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I initially put together a short, image dominant, 10 page document to answer the question, “What do you think happened on 911?” Titled 911 Reality, it was my … “Here is what I know happened on 911!”

After two trips to the 911 Memorial Museum, November 2022 and February 2023, 9/11 Reality was augmented with new images taken during those trips, additional facts and is now 14, image dominant pages.

In recent months, it became obvious that trying to explain the irrefutable DEW reality of what happened at the WTC Complex was not getting through.

Functioning as mind parasites, the images of Flt 11 and 175 “crashing” into WTC 1 and WTC 2 are still consuming the critical thinking skills of almost everyone.

A short, image dominant composition proving that (ii) No BigBoeing airplanes made any impacts on 9/11 follows right after the updated (i) 911 Reality.

Two more image dominant compositions (iii) building materials used to construct the Twin Towers and other WTC buildings were Dustified (decomposed at the molecular level under atmospheric temperature and conditions) by Directed Energy Weapons and (iv) Conventional Explosive Controlled Demolition was not employed at any of the Seven (7) WTC buildings that day, complete a 4-part document set.

If you have gotten this far, you are likely wondering, “Who in the hell is this guy writing me?!”

I am 70 years old, BSME/MBA, native born on the land in Louisiana, not a federal resident, see State ex rel Leche v Fowler, 42 La. Ann. 144 (1890), a modern Pamphleteer 2.0, holder in due course of the primary contract, not a UNITED STATES citizen and compelled to expose the unabated Mind Rape-Psychological Warfare-Mass Murder still being visited on our nation and the world by the Satanic Deep State 911 Perpetrators.

Furthermore:

(1) For almost four years our nation Has Been Invaded by approximately 11 million illegal aliens criminally facilitated, financed, aided and abetted by the Marxist-Democrat Party-Current Administration-Deep State. (2) Over the past 23 years the UNITED STATES-UniParty-Deep State Has Invaded numerous sovereign countries murdering 4.5+ million innocent mostly brown people without any justification or provocation. (3) BOTH of these egregious situations do clear, present, existential violence to the Constitution, threaten the nation’s continuation and must be Halted-Reversed-Rectified Immediately.

Let us read some vital background information …

· In CONGRESS, July 4, 1776. The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America,

"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary … “ The Declaration was a public explanation to the world, in essence a detailed criminal complaint, explaining why the 13 colonies regarded themselves as sovereign states and were leaving Great Britain based on certain natural, legal, inalienable rights endowed by The Creator.

We the People of the United States … The first three words establish the root of political authority, The People and not the State . Through the instrumentality of the federal Constitution, the several States, as representatives/agents of the People at large, agreed to raise up a union of the several States, as an agent for the several States and People. The Union did not precede the States . All 13 of the original colonies were acknowledged by George III as free, independent and sovereign states in the 1783 Treaty of Paris. The Constitution internally confirms the Federal Government as the Agent of the several States. Specific actions by the several States are required under Article V in order to validly Amend the Constitution . The Federal Government was not and is not empowered for self-modification. How the original design has been perverted into the current catastrophe is very important, but not germane at the moment.

CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF LOUISIANA OF 1974

ARTICLE I. DECLARATION OF RIGHTS §1. Origin and Purpose of Government Section 1. All government, of right, originates with the people, is founded on their will alone, and is instituted to protect the rights of the individual and for the good of the whole. Its only legitimate ends are to secure justice for all, preserve peace, protect the rights, and promote the happiness and general welfare of the people. The rights enumerated in this Article are inalienable by the state and shall be preserved inviolate by the state.

CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS Adopted February 15, 1876

Sec. 2. INHERENT POLITICAL POWER; REPUBLICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT. All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient. (Feb. 15, 1876.)

Arizona State Constitution - 2. Political power; purpose of government

Section 2. All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.

· Kentucky Constitution - Section 4 Power inherent in the people -- Right to alter, reform, or abolish government. All power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority and instituted for their peace, safety, happiness and the protection of property. For the advancement of these ends, they have at all times an inalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may deem proper. Text as Ratified on: August 3, 1891, and revised September 28, 1891.

Most modern nations affirm the people as the origin of political power, at least in words.

Article 20 - [Constitutional principles – Right of resistance] German Constitution - https://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/englisch_gg/englisch_gg.html

(1) The Federal Republic of Germany is a democratic and social federal state.

(2) All state authority is derived from the people. It shall be exercised by the people through elections and other votes and through specific legislative, executive and judicial bodies. (3) The legislature shall be bound by the constitutional order, the executive and the judiciary by law and justice. (4) All Germans shall have the right to resist any person seeking to abolish this constitutional order if no other remedy is available.

People/Principals are the Creator/Implementer of the State and Grantors of its authority (See the Constitution). The several States are the Agents of the People/Principals. If elements of the State/Agent (local, state or federal) go rogue/criminal and the body of elected officials fail to correct those rogue/criminal actions, the People/Principals have the indefeasible right, authority and responsibility to step in and rectify the criminal actions of the State/Agent (See the Declaration).

Failure of oath bearing office holders to do their duty and correct the crimes of the State, not just whining about them from the sidelines, transfers inarguably the correction responsibility to the People/Principals at large.

Modern governments arise from the consent of the Governed.

People/Principals are Not to Blindly Submit to the State, especially when the State is wantonly criminal, outlaw, godless and murders its own People/Principals.

When 9/11 Reality is rightly understood, We the People have the enumerated constitutional right and responsibility to stand up, withdraw consent, reset the government back within its original confines or dissolve it.

I am NOT a US citizen and NOT an employee of the federal corporate government of the District of Columbia. I AM one of the few people NOT obligated by adhesion contracts in exchange for being subject to benefits. With and by my authority, status, and name, I do not consent, comply or acquiesce to the domestic and global mass murder caused by the UNITED STATES Federal Government, now or at any time in the past. Furthermore, I order you 4 officers of the de jure constitutional government to:

1. immediately implement any and all actions necessary to restore the de jure constitutional government, 2. extract all of the Marxist Communists from the federal corporate agency government and 3. terminate the perversion that Barry Soetoro and Nancy Pelosi call “Our Democracy.”

Your oath of office is to uphold and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

What about you? Are you up to the task?

I am NOT a domestic terrorist. The herein and attached information is NOT mis, dis or malinformation.

The herein and attached information is scientific, factual truth and far more frightening than the lies being spewed by the Marxist Communist-Deep State who have taken over our country.

The herein and attached information satisfies my Ezekiel 33:6 obligations.

The herein and attached information extinguishes any potential use of 18 US Code §4 and 18 US Code §2382 by UNITED STATES actors against me.

The herein and attached information is actual undeniable Truth, which always threatens evildoers and their malign actions.

I demand peaceful redress and restoration of de jure government, the constitutional republic of republics, which is my Inherent, Inalienable and Indefeasible Right!

I seek the dissolution of the unconstitutional, lawless, de facto, legal fiction, corporate democracy, which is ALSO my Inherent, Inalienable and Indefeasible Right!

Live Not by Lies. Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn

Truth always carries with it confrontation. Truth demands confrontation. Francis Schaeffer

Qui Non Improbat Aprobat - One Who Does Not Disapprove, Approves. Legal Maxim

Have nothing to do with the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but expose them. Ephesians 5:11

So, have I become your enemy by telling the truth? Galatians 4:16

In His Grip, Conspiracy Realist (true identity withheld)

Ref: Dr Judy Wood - (1) (2) - Andrew Johnson (1) (2) (3) - Morgan Reynolds (1) (2)

Prologue

Withering Concrete

Steel Columns into Taffy

Hurricane Afoot

These are two of the exterior columns from the Twin Towers and the centerpiece of the George W. Bush Library at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. $500,000,000 was raised for its construction.

There are no burning, charring or cutting marks; there is no evidence of high heat anywhere on the columns. No conventional technology can contort steel columns into such bizarre shapes. The steel was shredded or torn as if it was soft taffy before re-solidifying.

The question arises, “Why would these Twin Tower columns (stark evidence of colossal military failure at the very least) be center stage, under the spotlights at the “GWBush Presidential Library and Museum?”

These beams are the psychological / political /moral / spiritual equivalent of hanging a Cape Buffalo trophy head on the wall and saying, “Hey, look what I did!”

· In context, these Twin Tower columns would be the same as FDR displaying one of USS Arizona’s 16” main deck guns vertically as the center piece of his Presidential library. See Day of Deceit by Robert Stinnett. · Operation Northwoods, Gen L. L. Lemnitzer, Chairman JCS, March 13, 1962 Annex to Appendix to Enclosure A – Pretexts to Justify US Military Intervention in Cuba 3. A “Remember the Maine” incident could be arranged in several forms: a. We could blow up a US ship in Guantanamo Bay and blame Cuba. b. We could blow up a drone (unmanned) vessel anywhere in the Cuban waters.

If the United States of America is to be Restored, The Only Way is Through Accepting the Reality of 911. In Equity, Truth is Paramount.

It Must be so in Government.

Coming soon Part 2 - The Bible Verse Fused To 9/11 Rubble Exposes an Important Message

