What you told Shawn Ryan about the ‘Building 7 people” is demonstrably false, and worse, it reeks of disinformation.

Your narrative doesn't just fail scrutiny; it broadcasts fear, fear that the CIA knows the 9/11 truth seekers are getting closer to exposing the facts about the involvement of the US Military Industrial Complex in the execution and the cover-up of the events on 9/11.

The US Military Industrial Complex cover-up started as soon as the search and rescue and clean-up operations started, when their contractors took over security of the WTC complex from September 13.

Maybe investigate ARA and SAIC that were in charge of security and the cleanup operations and whatever you do, just don’t dare read these two Qui-Tam whistle-blower cases from 2007, against the 23 NIST subcontractors for SCIENCE FRAUD.

The two separate cases were filed by professors who saw through the lies.

Case 1 on the Plane Impact studies. Case 2 on the WTC complex destruction.

Then also don’t forget about the installation of COINTELPRO agents in the 9/11 ‘truth” movement that started forming in 2005. You might want to read this article, to understand who they are and how they tie into the government.

Your attempt to paint the ‘Building 7 people" as unwitting tools of Al Qaeda isn't just laughable; it's transparently desperate.

Although the psychological operation being played on the people who believe the government approved counter narrative, that Building 7 came down due to a conventional controlled demolition, and not a fire induced collapse, have unwittingly fallen for the COINTELPRO agents leading them astray…

But let me invite you to count past 3, because unlike the 9/11 “truth” movement followers, 9/11 truth seekers can count past 3.

They know of the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust.

You might want to read this article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/what-exactly-happened-to-all-7-buildings

The truth is out there, Sarah, and no amount of counterintelligence propaganda will bury it.

Tok, tok, tok, tok, time is running out.

People are waking up to the bamboozle – The 1st layer of the government conspiracy narrative of jet fuel and the approved government counter narrative of bombs, thermite or nukes is rapidly being seem as the distraction it is…

To make your "research" easier, here is a short video for you to watch and 3 books to read, for extra homework.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

There are three key layers to perception management:

(i) the official narrative,

(ii) the official approved alternative narrative, and

(iii) the truth.

9/11 Truth and the Silence of the IR Discipline

Given the massive amount of evidence calling the official "9/11" narrative into question, why won't academia ask any critical questions?

Sept 11, 2001 has been and still is a 23 year long PSYOP.

Cancelled by Wikipedia for 14 years and counting.

